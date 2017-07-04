50 limited-edition Indian Scout FTR750 motorcycles available with perks

Why it matters to you If you're a flat-track racing fan or motorcycle collector, one of these limited edition bikes is ready for you.

Fifty fast-acting buyers will get a limited edition Indian Scout FTR750 motorcycle and a once-in-a-lifetime flat-track racing experience. After more than 60 years absence from racing, this year’s Indian Motorcycle factory team is dominating American Flat Track racing. To commemorate this year’s success, Indian is offering 50 track-only Scout FTR750s with a list of perks, options, and experiences.

This limited edition bike isn’t a first for Indian. In 2016, Indian and Jack Daniels offered 150 2016 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Vintage and Springfield bikes that sold out in eight hours. It only took 10 minutes in March to sell 100 2017 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chieftains. Following on the March sale, Indian sold 350 2017 Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite motorcycles in April.

In February, Indian announced the availability of off-road or track-only Indian Scout FTR750s for teams and racers for $50,000. The fifty Limited Edition Scout FTR750s available for sale to the public on a first-come, first-served basis cost $50,000. Limited edition series buyers can choose one of a variety of finishes, their own number (unless it’s been taken) from 1 to 50, and, if they wish, an optional front brake. Flat-track racing bikes do not have front brakes, so why not keep it real?

Limited Edition Scout FTR750 buyers will also receive round-trip flights and accommodations for two plus VIP tickets to a 2018 season American Flat Track Race. While at the race buyers will have VIP seating with dinner and drinks and access to the Indian Motorcycle Racing pits.

To top it off, limited edition buyers will be able to choose a one-to-one flat track riding lesson with one of this year’s three winning Indian Motorcycle Factory Team. Between them, Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, and Brad Baker have won eight of the first nine American Flat Track races this season and have taken 22 of the 27 podium spots in those races. Podium spots refer to first, second, or third place finishes. So that means you’ll have the personal attention of a current top flat track racer to help you hone your skills on a Scout FTR750.

Only 50 bikes will be manufactured for public sale this year, a year of great significance in Indian Motorcycle history due to the factory team’s strong inaugural performance in its re-entry to professional flat track racing.

If you’re tempted by this limited edition or just want more information, we recommend that you contact Indian promptly.