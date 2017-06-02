Watch this Lincoln Town Car drive where no limo was meant to go

Why it matters to you Did you ever expect to see a mutant Lincoln Town Car stretch limo go off-roading? Neither did we.

When it comes to capable off-road vehicles, a Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine probably isn’t high on most people’s lists. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Dubbed the “Sketch Limo,” this Town Car spent some time as a crack den before enterprising customizers decided to turn it into an off-road racer, according to the poster of this YouTube video of the monstrosity hooning about in the woods. Maybe some leftovers from that previous life inspired the creation of this bizarre machine.

Despite its immense size, and lack of ground clearance and four-wheel drive, the Sketch Limo appears to perform decently well in the dirt. It pulls off power slides worthy of a rally car, and doesn’t get stuck once (at least, not on camera). Anyone riding in the back will probably spill their drinks, though.

Sketch Limo was built to compete in the Gambler 500 rally in Oregon, which kicks off July 15. The Gambler 500 is actually a series of overland rallies, all using old, impractical, and generally oddball cars. One team is even planning to bring an off-road Miata to the Oregon race, and points are awarded for themes and costumes, according to the Gambler 500 Facebook page. Sketch Limo should fit right in.

According to the Facebook page, teams must be “self-sufficient for two days and one night on the road,” although a recovery team will be standing by in case competitors encounter any problems. The route is comprised entirely of public roads, with none of the closed-course special stages that often figure into other rallies. That likely means Sketch Limo won’t be required to do any extreme off-roading, and Gambler’s organizers note that “the less capable, the cooler you look.” It should be quite a spectacle.