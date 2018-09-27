Digital Trends
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

Stephen Edelstein
By
Local Motors Olli

Like many other companies, LM Industries wants to put autonomous vehicles on the streets of world cities. But instead of going the Uber or Waymo model of showing up in a city with its own fleet of vehicles and its own agenda, the company is asking local groups to figure out how they want to use its Olli low-speed autonomous electric shuttles.

LM Industries is launching a “fleet challenge” that invites local governments, companies, and other interested parties to propose three-month use programs for Olli vehicles. The first challenge will be open to entries from the greater Sacramento and Phoenix areas, but LM Industries plans to expand the concept globally. The winner in each city gets what the company calls a “pod” of Ollis (between two and five vehicles) to carry out its plans.

“Autonomous vehicles are known by some people, but are still new to others,” LM Industries CEO Jay Rogers told Digital Trends. That uneven knowledge base made it difficult for the company to deploy is vehicles by simply waiting for groups to raise hands. Some groups would be further along than others, and some would make unrealistic proposals, he said. “That was backwards.”

Instead, the challenge asks interested groups to propose a specific use at a specific location for autonomous vehicles. Rogers said LM Industries chose to start with Sacramento and Phoenix because existing partnerships in those cities could help expedite the process. California and Arizona also have very permissive self-driving car regulations. Entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges including Rep. Doris Matsui of California’s 6th Congressional District (which includes Sacramento) and Sandra Wilson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The Olli shuttles look like small boxes on wheels. The electric vehicles have a maximum range of 40 miles, or 25 miles with a full load of passengers and the air conditioning blasting, according to Local Motors, the LM Industries division that builds the vehicles. Local claims to have given over 2,000 demonstration rides in different cities. The company claims the Ollis are fully autonomous, but they operate with a human “steward” onboard for safety reasons.

While they are capable of sharing the road with conventional vehicles, according to LM Industries, Ollis are limited t0 25 mph. Rogers said low-speed operation is a safety feature at this early stage in the development of autonomous-driving technology. Other companies are testing prototype self-driving cars based on normal passenger vehicles, but Rogers said doing too much too soon may lead to incidents like the fatal March 2018 crash involving an Uber autonomous car, that could sour the public on the technology.

“We want a good name for us and our competitors.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany's Nürburgring
2018 volkswagen coming home event
Cars

Check out the tuned, resto-modded, and high-tech GTIs at Volkswagen’s home show

About 4,000 cars attended the GTI Coming Home event in Wolfsburg, Germany, and we couldn't find two identical cars. Our favorite car at the event blended 1980s style with 21st century tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor Review
Product Review

FenSens Smart Parking Sensor improves your ride with no strings, or wires, attached

Instead of relying on an old-fashioned mirror, it may be time to step up to a parking sensor. We test the latest FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor to see if this device, with your smartphone, can replicate the latest OEM system.
Posted By Nolan Browning
2019 Audi Q3 first drive
Product Review

No longer the underdog, the Audi Q3 is all grown up and ready to dominate

The Audi Q3 is back for a second generation and it’s better than ever before. It looks sharper, it packs more power, and it offers a longer list of tech features. We put it to the test to find out how it fares against the competition.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ikea autonomous concepts
Cars

Ikea jumps on the autonomous car bandwagon — because why wouldn’t it?

Space10, Ikea's research and development arm, has introduced seven autonomous car concepts. Some fall in line with what we've seen from established automakers, while others bring new ideas to the conversation about autonomous cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

The 2019 Honda Civic compact sedan and coupe get a handful of updates to stay fresh, including exterior styling tweaks, standard Honda Sensing driver aids, and a new Sport trim level.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Product Review

No more excuses. This AMG just schooled the world on what four-doors can do

The GT 4-Door Coupe is the third from-scratch model by AMG, promising sports car performance with family-friendly refinement. A few laps of Circuit of the Americas and a tour of Austin’s scenic streets should give us an answer.
Posted By Miles Branman
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

Cars that talk to each other are coming soon, and could save thousands of lives

Today’s cars can connect to the internet, but still can’t communicate with the environment around them. V2X technology is about to change, paving the way for safer streets, less traffic, and cities where transportation operates more…
Posted By Nick Mokey
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Cars

Volvo’s lifted V60 Cross Country wagon laces up its hiking boots

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is a V60 station wagon with jacked up suspension and more rugged looks. It's the latest Volvo to take advantage of the Swedish automaker's Scalable Product Architecture platform and advanced safety tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Hennessey Goliath 6x6
Cars

Live your childhood monster truck fantasies in this six-wheeled Silverado

Hennessey has built a six-wheeled version of the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Called Goliath 6x6, it boasts eight additional inches of ground clearance and a 705-horsepower V8 engine. Production is limited to 24 trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Blazer strays far from its rugged roots

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a classic SUV name in a very different form. The new Blazer eschews off-road capability for car-like road manners and styling. Will SUV shoppers approve of the Blazer's transformation?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein