Digital Trends
Cars

Lotus and Williams team up to make future sports cars greener

Stephen Edelstein
By
Lotus Exige Race 380

Two of the biggest names in automotive performance are teaming up to develop future sports cars. Lotus is partnering with Williams Advanced Engineering — the engineering arm of the Williams Formula One team — on “advanced propulsion technologies,” including hybrid and electric powertrains. That could lead to a new electric hypercar, according to one report.

For now, though, Lotus is vague on what the partnership will produce. In a statement, Phil Popham, the automaker’s CEO, said joint work by Lotus and Williams “can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors.” A Lotus spokesperson told Road & Track that the partnership will encompass every aspect of powertrains, including internal-combustion engines, electric motors, and batteries.

Autocar believes Lotus and Williams will develop a electric hypercar, dubbed “Omega.” The car is expected to have a “four-figure” power output, all-wheel drive, and a range of around 250 miles, according to the magazine. While it’s just a rumor for now, Lotus and Williams certainly have the pedigree for such a project.

Lotus built some of the greatest sports cars in history, and in recent decades has become a bastion for old-school performance. Following founder Colin Chapman’s maxim “simplify, and add lightness,” Lotus has largely eschewed technology for a more back-to-basics approach. That’s been as much a reflection of Lotus’ financial status compared to, say, Porsche, as a philosophical statement, however. The automaker languished in its last few years under the stewardship of Malaysia’s Proton, before being bought by Chinese automaker Geely (which also owns Volvo) in 2017.

Williams Advanced Engineering is a division of one of the most successful Formula One racing teams (although the team’s glory days may be behind it). Williams’ resume includes the Aston Martin Valkyrie and stillborn Jaguar C-X75 hypercar projects, as well as a collaboration with Singer Vehicle Design on what may be the ultimate Porsche 911. The firm also developed the batteries for the first generation of Formula E electric race cars.

A hypothetical Lotus electric hypercar would have its share of competition in the form of the 1,900-horsepower Concept Two from Porsche-backed firm Rimac, as well as the upcoming Tesla Roadster and Pininfarina Battista.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking supercomputer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
boeing flying taxi first test flight av
Emerging Tech

Boeing enters the autonomous flying taxi race with first successful test flight

Boeing has completed the first test flight for its very own vertical takeoff and landing electric air taxi. The flying demo took place this week at an airport outside of Washington DC.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Mercedes-Benz will let customers add navigation, digital radio, and smartphone integration to certain cars after driving off dealer's lots. It's as simple as selecting the options on a car's infotainment screen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 lamborghini huracan evo review street 2
Product Review

Add mind reading to the list of smarts Lamborghini put in the 2020 Huracán Evo

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo looks a lot like its predecessor, but the changes turn it into a smarter, sharper, and more focused machine. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to see how the modifications come together on the track.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Fremont Police Tesla S
Cars

The Tesla Model S reports for police cruiser duty in California

The police department in Fremont, California, will soon add a 2014 Tesla Model S 85 to its fleet as part of a pilot program. The agency worked with suppliers to install equipment like a light bar, a prisoner partition, and a push bumper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Jaguar Projection Pod
Cars

Jaguar is creating a language so autonomous cars can talk to pedestrians

Jaguar wants to teach autonomous cars how to talk to pedestrians. After testing creepy eyes, it has switched to a technology which beams light bars on the ground that move to signal the car is stopping, turning, or accelerating.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford transit custom nugget van camper for europe 2019ford transitcustomnugget 10
Cars

Ford’s Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California

Ford announced a camper van outfitted by Westfalia for the European market. Buyers can order the Transit Custom Nugget directly through Ford dealers with one of two wheelbases and a fixed or folding roof.
Posted By Bruce Brown
aaa recommends standardized adas names report 012519
Cars

AAA pushes for standardized names and definitions for driver assistance tech

Consumers are confused by the variety of marketing names for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, says a recent AAA report. Consumers tend to be over-reliant on the technology when manufacturers use different names for assistance features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
blind spots autonomous vehicles mit ai spot 0 1
Cars

Finding the ‘blind spots’ in autonomous vehicle artificial intelligence

Researchers from MIT have been studying the differences between how autonomous systems learn in training and the issues that arise in the real world to better understand the blind spots of autonomous vehicles' A.I.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bank robbery suspect uses jump scooter for getaway gets caught
Outdoors

Bank robbery suspect uses Jump scooter as getaway vehicle, gets caught

A man accused of robbing a bank reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter operated by Jump. Trouble is, the suspect used his regular Jump account to rent the two-wheeler, making life a whole lot easier for investigators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain