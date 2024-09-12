 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Here’s how Lucid plans to merge into the EV mainstream

By
Lucid midsize SUV preview.
Lucid midsize SUV preview Lucid

Lucid has released a dark preview image of a yet-unnamed electric crossover that will be positioned in one of the most competitive segments of the EV market. The model will be positioned below the Gravity as the brand’s entry-level offering, and it will cost approximately $50,000.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the image shows the outline of a crossover with fluid lines. It doesn’t look like a copy of an existing Lucid model but the design seemingly incorporates a handful of familiar styling cues, including an upright front end and an arch-shaped piece of trim on the roof.

Recommended Videos

The distinctive design should allow the third Lucid model to stand out in a crowded segment. The list of electric crossovers with a base price pegged near $50,000 includes the Audi Q4 E-Tron, the Mercedes-Benz EQB, and the Tesla Model Y. That figure should also place it in direct competition with numerous gasoline-powered and plug-in hybrid crossovers; the average price of a new car hovers in the high $40,000s.

While powertrain details haven’t been released, it’s reasonable to assume that the entry-level crossover will use a smaller battery pack and less-powerful electric motors than the seven-seater Gravity. Its battery will also be smaller than the one fitted to rival models, according to the brand, but we’re told it will offer roughly the same driving range thanks to an array of technology developed to improve efficiency. Using a smaller battery should unlock several advantages, including quicker acceleration thanks to a lighter weight and faster recharging times.

Lucid plans to start building its second crossover in late 2026, though there’s no word yet on where production will take place. We expect to learn more about the model in the coming months. And, it sounds like the company has much more in the pipeline. In the X post, Lucid hinted that the crossover is “one of our upcoming midsize vehicles.” Could a smaller alternative to the Air break cover to take on the Tesla Model 3?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ronan Glon
Ronan Glon
Contributor
Ronan Glon is an American automotive and tech journalist based in southern France. As a long-time contributor to Digital…
Lucid joins other automakers by adopting Tesla charging plug
A Lucid Motors EV.

Lucid Motors has become the latest automaker to announce that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) – also known as "the Tesla plug" – for its electric vehicles.

The move follows in the footsteps of more than a dozen other automakers that have also adopted Tesla’s charging connector, among them General Motors, Ford, Toyota, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Honda.

Read more
How do you crash-test an EV with an 871-pound battery? Mercedes showed us
Crash test with Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and EQA electric cars.

A flash of light, a big bang, and it’s over. Two SUVs lie askew on a patch of concrete, a debris field scattered between them. They’ve just been in a head-on collision, the moment captured by high-speed cameras aided by blindingly bright lights. That’s what a successful day looks like at the Mercedes-Benz crash-test lab in Sindelfingen, Germany.

While spectacular and jarring, crash-tests aren’t special. Mercedes averages three per day at this facility, giving engineers plenty of data from onboard sensors and crash-test dummies to analyze behind closed doors. But this test was different.

Read more
Big EVs are almost here: 7 upcoming electric SUVs we’re excited for
Rear three quarter view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

SUVs are all the rage. So are EVs. It makes sense, therefore, that the Tesla Model Y is the world's best selling car. But that begs the question -- how much of the Tesla Model Y being so popular is just because of the fact that it's one of the very few large-size electric cars out there?

Well, we're about to find out. A number of electric SUVs have been announced, and many will be released in the very near future. This is far from a list of all the upcoming electric SUVs -- but it is a list of the ones we're most excited about.
Lucid Gravity

Read more