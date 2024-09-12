Lucid has released a dark preview image of a yet-unnamed electric crossover that will be positioned in one of the most competitive segments of the EV market. The model will be positioned below the Gravity as the brand’s entry-level offering, and it will cost approximately $50,000.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the image shows the outline of a crossover with fluid lines. It doesn’t look like a copy of an existing Lucid model but the design seemingly incorporates a handful of familiar styling cues, including an upright front end and an arch-shaped piece of trim on the roof.

The distinctive design should allow the third Lucid model to stand out in a crowded segment. The list of electric crossovers with a base price pegged near $50,000 includes the Audi Q4 E-Tron, the Mercedes-Benz EQB, and the Tesla Model Y. That figure should also place it in direct competition with numerous gasoline-powered and plug-in hybrid crossovers; the average price of a new car hovers in the high $40,000s.

While powertrain details haven’t been released, it’s reasonable to assume that the entry-level crossover will use a smaller battery pack and less-powerful electric motors than the seven-seater Gravity. Its battery will also be smaller than the one fitted to rival models, according to the brand, but we’re told it will offer roughly the same driving range thanks to an array of technology developed to improve efficiency. Using a smaller battery should unlock several advantages, including quicker acceleration thanks to a lighter weight and faster recharging times.

Lucid plans to start building its second crossover in late 2026, though there’s no word yet on where production will take place. We expect to learn more about the model in the coming months. And, it sounds like the company has much more in the pipeline. In the X post, Lucid hinted that the crossover is “one of our upcoming midsize vehicles.” Could a smaller alternative to the Air break cover to take on the Tesla Model 3?