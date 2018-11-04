Digital Trends
Cars

Former luxury car buyers turning to premium pickup trucks instead

Bruce Brown
By

It wasn’t enough that the best-selling cars in the U.S. have been pickup trucks for years, but now former luxury car buyers are switching to top trim Ford, Chevy, and RAM light-duty trucks, according to CNBC.

Fancy sedan and coupe buyers aren’t choosing trucks to save money. The top three brands report that demand is greatest for the most tricked-out premium truck models. With average truck prices topping $50,000, buyers who want the best of the best can easily spend $70,000 to $90,000, with some configurations crossing the into 6-figures.

For comparison, CNBC pointed out that a Mercedes-Benz AMG E 43 luxury performance sedan is also in the $70K range.

Automakers consistently report that trucks are their biggest money makers, so the push to $100,000 price tags must be causing a lot of wide smiles. As a result, manufacturers continue to whip up super-extra-limited-premium trims for their pickups. Dealers fall in line by offering wide and deep selections of third-party aftermarket options to satisfy buyers who want it all and want their truck to be special.

1 of 3
2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited
2018 Chevy Silverado 1500
2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten
2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten

Ford’s F-series pickups, especially the F-150 and F-250, hold tight to the best-selling crown. The F-150 has been America’s top-selling car for 30 years and the number one selling truck for 40 years, an astounding run that shows no sign of faltering. The current top model and trim are the 2018 Ford F250 Super Duty Limited, which can price out close to $97,000 before adding delivery charges and dealer-installed aftermarket options.

Doug Scott, former head of Ford marketing told CNBC, “every time we add a new premium edition, buyers tell us they want more.”

Chevy’s Silverado High Country model can top out at more than $70,000 with all options and the company “is racing to keep up with demand,” according to CNBC.

Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Ram pickup trucks sell so well CEO Mike Manley announced it might reverse its decision to stop making the trucks at a Mexican plant because the two other U.S.-based truck production facilities would have to struggle to keep up with customer demand. The factory in Mexico builds the brand’s highest cost models. The Ram 1500 Limited pickup outfitted with the top options lists at $90,325.

Trucks and SUVs have been taking market share from conventional car models for years, but now the pressure is on luxury car makers. Premium car brands will have to decide how to respond to big-ticket, full-size, and often luxurious trucks from Detroit’s big three manufacturers.

Digital Trend’s choices for the best pickups of 2018 give you a good look at the variety available in the domestic pickup truck market.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow
Hyundai solar panel for EVs
Cars

Hyundai wants you to park in the scorching sun to charge your car

Hyundai has announced it will begin mass-producing solar panels for electric and hybrid cars after 2019. The technology can charge between 30 and 60 percent of a hybrid car's battery pack per day.
Posted By Ronan Glon
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pizza hut zero emission toyota tundra truck pie pro
Cars

Pizza Hut tricks out a Toyota Tundra to whip up a pie in 7 minutes

Spotlighting the importance of future technology for both companies at the 2018 SEMA Show, Toyota and Pizza Hut built the Tundra Pie Pro. The robotic kitchen in the truck bed cranks out freshly cooked pizzas in under seven minutes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW 8 Series convertible
Cars

BMW’s 8 Series convertible packs a twin-turbo V8, display screens galore

The 2019 BMW 8 Series convertible is the first drop-top version of BMW's two-door flagship ever. Like the 8 Series coupe, the convertible sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a long list of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
yelp reservations buick marketplace yelpxevo
Social Media

Dine and dash(board): Make a Yelp reservation from your car’s control panel

Already in the car, but can't decide where to eat? Yelp Reservations can now be added to some dashboard touchscreens. Yelp Reservations searches for restaurants within 25 miles of the vehicle's location.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

A rugged Jeep pickup will make a splash at the LA Auto Show

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Tentatively named Scrambler, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
infiniti and renault sport formula one team engineering partnership projectblacks 1
Cars

Infiniti is using Formula One racing to hone its hybrid skills

Infiniti is partnering with the Renault Sport Formula One team, and not just to put sponsor stickers on the race cars. The luxury brand claims its engineers are working with their F1 counterparts to develop future hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
Product Review

With more tech and twin turbos, the Panamera GTS is the best Porsche sedan yet

The Porsche Panamera GTS is back for a second generation with more tech features and, controversially, turbos. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to find out GTS remains the go-to Panamera variant for driving enthusiasts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
gm stops book by cadillac subscription plan escalade
Cars

GM’s luxury brand hits the pause button on Book by Cadillac subscription service

Referring to its subscription service as a pilot program, a Cadillac spokesperson confirmed that Book by Cadillac will cease December 1. Promising a comeback after making "adjustments," Cadillac said it gained insights into customer needs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Austrian e-car drivers get Go-Faster card, raising the speed limit by 30 percent

An Austrian speed limit policy amendment lets all-electric vehicles travel faster than non-EVs under certain conditions. Home to the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV production facility, Austria hopes to encourage more people to buy EVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cars of the 2015 la auto show 15 mem 2
Cars

2018 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show was once a footnote in comparison to the North American Auto Show in Detroit. Since the demise of Detroit's dominance, however, LA has garnered a great deal of significance. For 2018 the show runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 9…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
muji sensible4 shuttle bus gacha
Emerging Tech

Muji and Sensible 4 collaborate on ‘friendly’ autonomous shuttle bus design

Design brand Muji and autonomous driving company Sensible 4 have combined forces to design the world's first autonomous shuttle bus for all weather conditions. The Gacha shuttle will be unveiled to the public in Finland next year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet