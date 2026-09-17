Maserati is headed to China for survival, pinning its hopes on an electric GT and SUV

Maserati built its reputation on Italian design, roaring engines, and grand tourers. Its latest attempt at survival could depend heavily on technology and manufacturing expertise from China.

According to Chinese outlet Auto Time (via CnEVPost), Maserati has mapped out plans for two new electric vehicles developed with Huawei and JAC. This might include a large GT and a mid-to-large SUV. The GT is reportedly arriving first. However, the report gives no firm launch date and says a definitive commercial agreement has not been disclosed.

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Reuters reported earlier this month that parent company Stellantis was in advanced talks with Huawei and JAC over a long-term Maserati partnership. The discussions reportedly include Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility technology and could lead to the first jointly developed vehicle as early as late 2027.

How China could come to the rescue

It seems like AC would handle engineering and manufacturing at its Maextro factory in Hefei, while Maserati would contribute styling and control overseas sales. For exported cars, body shells could be produced in China before being shipped to Italy, where Maserati would install luxury interiors and carry out final calibration at its factories.

So Maserati gets to preserve enough of its Italian production and identity, while also leveraging China’s mature EV supply chain. Huawei and JAC already sell the Maextro S800 in China’s ultra-luxury market, giving the partnership some experience at precisely the end of the market Maserati needs to occupy.

Why Maserati needs this deal

Maserati shipped fewer than 8,000 vehicles globally in 2025 and posted a 198 million euro adjusted operating loss, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has repeatedly said the brand is not for sale and is due to outline its longer-term strategy in December.

Even the Chinese market showcases this downward spiral. Back in 2017, the brand sold 14,498 cars there, when China represented nearly 30% of its global sales. Last year, that figure had collapsed to just over 1,000. Maserati already sells the electric GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore. So this isn’t a sudden shift to EVs.

The bigger bet appears to be combining Maserati’s design and badge with the faster development cycles, software, and EV manufacturing expertise that have made Chinese automakers so difficult for Western brands to match.