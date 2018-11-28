Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT offers brains and brawn in a sumptuous package

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 14
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG’s entry in the cut-throat sports car segment just got a lot smarter. The performance arm of Mercedes-Benz traveled to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil an updated GT that learned several new tech tricks without forgetting about dynamism.

The visual changes are minor at best. Designers tweaked the lower part of the front bumper and added a new-look diffuser out back. Additional wheel designs and paint colors round out the exterior changes, meaning the 2020 GT doesn’t look drastically different than the 2019 model. That’s a good thing; we think it’s one of the best-looking two-doors on the market. Besides, in this case it’s what’s inside that really counts.

The GT benefits from a surprising amount of technology upgrades for a sports car. Mercedes integrated a 12.3-inch screen into the dashboard to replace the analog instrument cluster and added a second, 10.2-inch display for the infotainment system. The driver-configurable digital instrument cluster boasts three display styles called classic, sport, and supersport, respectively. The driver can choose which information to display by using buttons on the flat-bottom steering wheel. The options include a speedometer, a tachometer, a g-force meter, and gauges that show the engine’s horsepower and torque outputs in real time.

The technology features continue beyond the dashboard thanks in part to a feature named AMG Dynamics. It makes the GT more agile around a race track by predicting how the car will react to driver input using information sent from sensors. It unlocks higher lateral acceleration and better traction, but AMG promises the driver doesn’t feel the system intervening. The GT’s handling remains authentic.

1 of 17
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t made any significant mechanical upgrades. Every GT comes with a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine. The standard model boasts 469 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 3.9-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. The mid-level GT C ups the ante with 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque, and a 3.6-second zero-to-60-mph time. Finally, the GT R reigns supreme with a 577 hp evolution of the V8. The additional power shaves a tenth of a second from its zero-to-60-mph time. The top speeds for the three models check in at 189, 196, and 198 mph, respectively.

The GT made its debut in 2014, and AMG has learned a lot since by racing it around the world. It’s channeling this experience in a new, limited-edition variant named GT R Pro (pictured above) that blends the boundary between a street car and a race car. Though it’s mechanically identical to the GT R, the Pro variant benefits from a fully adjustable coil-over suspension (including an adjustable front torsion bar made with carbon fiber) and from standard weight-saving components like carbon ceramic brakes. Aerodynamic enhancements complete the package, while an available racing stripe package sets the Pro apart from the other GTs.

After greeting the show-going public in Los Angeles, Mercedes-AMG’s updated GT range will reach American showrooms in 2019. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet, but AMG told Digital Trends the GT R Pro model will only be offered during the 2020 model year. When it lands, one of its chief rivals will be the brand-new 2020 Porsche 911 that also made its official debut during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the convertible pickup truck of your dreams
Up Next

E-tron GT concept is the latest volley in Audi’s electrified offensive
Audi E-Tron Reveal
Cars

E-tron GT concept is the latest volley in Audi’s electrified offensive

Concepts have traditionally been an exercise in “what if,” serving as a means of stoking the public’s imagination. But with the e-tron GT concept, Audi assures us that “this will be.” We'll see a production model in showrooms by…
Posted By Bradley Iger
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Porsche 911
Cars

Porsche knows not to mess with the 911, but also knows how to weave in progress

We're getting our first look at the next-generation Porsche 911. Called 992 internally, the model receives evolutionary styling upgrades and bigger changes under the sheet metal. It made its official debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
2019 Honda Passport
Cars

2019 Honda Passport ditches some seats, gains some ruggedness

The 2019 Honda Passport should look familiar, because it's basically a five-seat version of the existing Honda Pilot crossover. Honda claims the Passport is more rugged than its family-oriented stablemate.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Nissan Leaf review
Cars

Nissan is charged up about giving your electric car’s battery pack a new life

Nissan announced its Nissan Energy program at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The program is a three-pronged effort to promote the installation of charging stations, bi-directional charging, and reusing EV batteries.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the convertible pickup truck of your dreams

Jeep introduced the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 subaru crosstrek hybrid
Cars

2019 Crosstrek Hybrid has something no Subaru has ever had

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the Japanese automaker's first production plug-in hybrid vehicle. It will go on sale before the end of the year. Subaru relied on plug-in hybrid tech from Toyota to make the Crosstrek Hybrid a reality.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport
Cars

Porsche turns the 700-hp 911 GT2 RS into the track car it deserves to be

Porsche has revealed its 2018 911 GT2 RS, which boasts a 700 horsepower version of its 3.8-liter flat-six engine. The most powerful production 911 is here, and you'll need almost $300,000 to get behind the wheel.
Posted By Miles Branman, Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers 50 mpg in a compact package

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid marks the first time a hybrid powertrain has been offered in Toyota's compact car over its 52-year history. The hybrid model is based on the updated 2020 Corolla sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota Prius
Cars

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive as an option for the first time, which should expand the appeal of this quintessential hybrid car. But the updates may not extend far enough.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein