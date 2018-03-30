Digital Trends
Mercedes-AMG subtly updates its C 63 lineup for New York

Chris Chin
By

On the heels of the 2018 New York International Auto Show industry preview days, Mercedes-AMG took over New York City’s premiere Mercedes-Benz dealer in Manhattan to reveal the updated C 63 AMG lineup. The 2019 C 63 models include a revised coupe, convertible, and sedan, which were all showcased alongside the all-new AMG GT 63 S four-door coupe at the Javits center.

The W205-based C 63 AMG surfaced back in 2015, beginning with the sedan. The latest C 63 AMG models receive a list of updates to keep it up with the times. But the changes only amount to subtle updates to exterior and interior design elements.

That means the C 63’s 4.0-liter biturbo V8 remains unchanged in both power guises, serving up either 469 horsepower in standard form or 503 for the S model, and a 0-60 time in the neighborhood of four seconds. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed automatic, however, does benefit from some recalibrating, which Mercedes-AMG says allows the updated C 63 to shift faster under hard acceleration.

The suspension and chassis also remain the same, though Mercedes-AMG implemented some changes to the AMG DYNAMICS driver-selectable profiles, which adjust the behavior of the adaptive suspension; the response of the throttle, engine, and transmission; and the steering. For instance, there are new agility functions as part of AMG DYNAMICS, offering “Basic,” “Advanced,” “Pro,” and “Master” profiles, in addition to the six pre-existing drive programs

As for those styling updates, the C 63 models across the board sport new front grille and a reworked lower fascia, slightly reshaped side skirts, and new AMG light-alloy designs on the outside. According to Mercedes-AMG, the changes amount to functional improvements with the C 63’s aerodynamics, improving the cooling of the brakes while increasing efficiency of air flow. The rear also benefites from some changes, with updated double exhaust tips and a remodeled rear diffuser.

On the inside, Mercedes AMG introduced a new combination of Mercedes-Benz’s legendary MB-Tex vinyl and Dinamica microfiber for the seats. Buyers can also opt for new three new choices of interior trim: Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood, Natural-Grain Walnut, Wood, and a combination of carbon fiber and aluminum. Also helping to change up the interior are new steering wheel designs, revisions to the visual display units, and the inclusion of a new built-in racetrack timing clock and data logger, as part of the all-new AMG Track Pace option.

Mercedes-AMG says the new C 63 AMG models will hit your nearest showrooms in early 2019, with pricing to be announced closer to that date.

