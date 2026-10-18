Mercedes-AMG’s new electric SUV brings 1,153hp and a serious attitude

Mercedes-AMG is taking the electric performance car race up a notch with its new GT SUV, which combines up to 1,153 horsepower with ultra-fast charging and sophisticated chassis technology. The new model is a sign of how the German performance brand is responding to rivals from China, where manufacturers have been pushing electric power, charging speeds, and software capabilities at a rapid pace.

On October 17, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the AMG GT SUV, the first full-size SUV developed in-house from the ground up. It is based on the company’s AMG. EA high-performance electric architecture, EA high-performance electric architecture, EA high-performance electric architecture, with the flagship version featuring three axial-flux motors. The range will include GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63 models, with the most powerful version targeted at buyers looking for supercar performance in an SUV.

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The launch is significant in that premium European brands can no longer rely on badge appeal and driving heritage alone. Chinese EV brands like BYD and Geely have upped the ante on charging speed and onboard technology, making it necessary for established manufacturers to provide more than just jaw-dropping acceleration.

AMG brings serious power and charging tech

Range-topping AMG GT 63 SUV makes up to 1,153 horsepower with three electric motors. The Mercedes-AMG says the car can deliver up to 711 horsepower continuously, which addresses a key problem for performance EVs: to be able to deliver power when driving hard, not just for a short burst of power during acceleration.

The SUV also features an 800-volt electrical architecture and a battery system influenced by Formula 1 tech. It supports charging power up to 710kW with compatible charging equipment. This can add 450 kilometers of range in about 10 minutes under suitable conditions, says Mercedes.

This is important because Chinese manufacturers are aggressive about charging performance. Geely has shown off a system it says can go from 10 to 70 percent in 4.5 minutes, and BYD has also revealed megawatt-level charging technology. Charging in the real world is dependent on infrastructure, battery temperature, and other conditions, but AMG’s figures suggest Mercedes is working to close the gap.

Can Mercedes keep up with China’s EV tech drive?

The AMG GT SUV adds power and charge, plus active suspension, rear-axle steering, and advanced aerodynamic systems that balance handling with comfort. Mercedes is also keeping up its performance car identity, with recorded AMG engine sounds and simulated gear changes, features that are meant to make electric driving more involving.

The competition is coming from multiple directions. BYD is going the extra mile on ultra-fast charging, with its latest system said to be able to charge a vehicle from 10% to 70% charge in about five minutes, while Geely wants to do it in an even briefer 4.5 minutes with its Smart Charging technology. Among the vehicles associated with the new battery system is the premium EV brand Zeekr.

At the same time, Xiaomi is using its software expertise and performance-driven EVs in a market dominated by established carmakers. Mercedes-AMG’s challenge is no longer just about dramatic acceleration. It also has to compete on charging speed, battery performance, and the digital experience that increasingly defines a premium electric vehicle.

The issue is that Chinese EV makers are competing on the entire ownership experience, from software and driver assistance to charging networks and pricing. The new AMG SUV is aimed at the premium performance segment and therefore will not directly meet all the challenges of European carmakers.

Mercedes has not yet announced the final pricing. The GT SUV is due to arrive in the U.S. next summer, giving the brand time to prove its technology can compete with the speediest electric rivals.

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