Mercedes-Benz teases next-gen CLS-Class ahead of LA Auto Show reveal

The Mercedes-Benz CLS has been with us since 2004—taking the role as a significantly more stylish and far better-looking E-Class. Marketed as a “four-door” coupe, it’s credited as a major contributor to the resurgence of the concept, a four-door sedan with an elongated, low-slung roof line and looks of a sporty coupe.

Since the CLS, many other automakers have tried to adopt the four-door coupe design. Prominent examples include the sixth-generation (2010-2014) Hyundai Sonata and the Volkswagen Passat CC. These cars proved that sedan practicality didn’t have to come at the expense of style and good looks.

Now, Mercedes-Benz is looking to up the ante once more. The company released some teaser photos of the new third-generation CLS, due for a reveal at this year’s 2017 Los Angeles International Auto Show that’s just around the corner. Not much is known yet about the new model. However, it still has big shoes to fill, being a popular-selling model.

Previous iterations have the CLS based off the E-Class sedan, with the two nameplates sharing a platform and drivetrains. The current second-generation “W218” CLS arrived back in 2011, which is distant enough to justify the new model. It’s still available with the choice of either a 4.7-liter biturbo V8 with 420 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque with rear- or 4Matic all-wheel drive. Both go from 0-60 in just under five seconds. The top-spec CLS is the Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S Coupe, with a biturbo 5.5-liter V8 with 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque for a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds.

Speculation suggests the new CLS will be somewhat similar. With engine downsizing still prominent as a way of reducing emissions and boosting fuel economy and efficiency, chances are the CLS could lose its current biturbo V8 in favor of the same biturbo V6 powering the E400 Coupe. But again, this is speculation. The other possibility is that it could get the new 4.7-liter biturbo V8 serving duty in the latest and greatest S-Class. That engine produces a much more satisfying 449 hp and 516 lb-ft of twist.

However, we could definitely bet on the likelihood of seeing a Mercedes-AMG model continue. Whether or not we’ll see two AMG models, similarly to the E-Class AMG, offering the E43 and the E63 AMGs — the former with a biturbo V6 and the latter with a biturbo V8 — has yet to be determined. Though we’ll likely find out for sure as the new CLS gets revealed, details and all.

Stay tuned for more information next week.