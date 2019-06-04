Digital Trends
Cars

No more flats: Michelin and GM to bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

Trevor Mogg
By

Plenty of things can go wrong when you’re driving a car, though thankfully the vast majority of trips go without a hitch.

Punctures, for example, are a real headache, but thanks to a collaboration between Michelin and General Motors (GM), the deflating experience could soon be a thing of the past.

Following years of research, Michelin announced this week that it’s ready to hit the road with UPTIS, its “unique puncture-proof tire system,” and is partnering with GM for real-world trials using Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles. Testing start this year and if all goes well, airless tires could be coming to a passenger car near you as early as 2024.

The tire’s all-important rib design is located between the aluminum wheel and the outer tread. It comprises a composite rubber and high-strength resin-embedded fiberglass material that offers plenty of give and durability.

The tire is essentially a more advanced version of the Tweel, another airless design that Michelin unveiled nearly 15 years ago. Early issues with Michelin’s airless tires included excess noise and vibration compared to conventional designs, but fortunately these problems have since been overcome.

michelin and gm aim to bring airless tires passenger cars by 2024 prototype tire testing at milford
Steve Fecht for General Motors

Advantages

Airless tires offer a number of advantages over the traditional design. For example, the elimination of annoying flats and potentially dangerous blowouts will lead to a reduction in waste products — Michelin puts the saving at 2 million tons a year — as fewer tires would be scrapped before reaching the end of their life cycle.

They’ll also reduce the use of raw materials, energy for production, and emissions linked to the manufacture of spare and replacement tires that will no longer be required. And by ending the need to carry a spare tire, cars will also be lighter and therefore more efficient.

Airless tires will also help businesses managing fleets of vehicles to run a more efficient operation as there’ll be no time lost to flats and general tire maintenance that includes inspections for damage and pressure checks.

Testing the tire with the Chevrolet Bolts will put the design through its paces over an extended period, allowing engineers to see how well it handles a range of surfaces and challenging weather conditions.

Looking at this latest development, Michelin’s long-running interest in airless tires looks like it could soon pay off.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
cuphead coming to tesla electric vehicles
Gaming

Tesla owners will soon be able to play Cuphead while parked

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Cuphead will soon be playable on the built-in dashboard screens of the company's electric vehicles. The game will only include the Inkwell Isle One section.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Aptiv-Lyft self-driving car demonstration
Cars

Lyft’s robo-taxis have made more than 50,000 rides in Las Vegas

Lyft has announced that it has now provided over 50,000 automated rides to paying passengers in Las Vegas a year after it launched the service with vehicle technology company Aptiv.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cadillac previews ct4 ct5 based performance sedans v series sneak peek at detroit grand prix
Cars

Cadillac declares the four-door American muscle car isn’t dead yet

On the surface, Cadillac's CT4-V and CT5-V models disappointed because they were considerably less powerful than their predecessors. Cadillac played a trick; the Vs are now midrange models, and true performance flagships are on their way.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo and POC car-bike helmet crash test
Cars

Volvo is crash-testing bike helmets against cars to improve cyclist safety

Volvo and safety gear manufacturer POC have developed car-bike helmet crash tests in an effort to better protect cyclists in collisions with vehicles. The two Swedish companies claim this is a world first.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel
Cars

Chevrolet Silverado to finally get its diesel engine, but is it worth the wait?

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets its diesel engine one model year later than expected. The Duramax inline-six offers more horsepower and torque than the rival Ford F-150's diesel engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen I.D. R Nürburgring
Cars

Volkswagen’s I.D. R racer just won the ultimate electric-car bragging rights

The Volkswagen I.D. R has set a lap record for electric cars at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The electric race car's lap time of 6:05.33 beat the previous record by 40 seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
first car with touchscreen infotainment buick riviera feat
Cars

Buick launched the first in-car touchscreen when the NES was still cutting edge

While it looks like the smartphone had a formative influence on the in-car touchscreen, it's actually the other way around. Buick released the first series-produced car with a touchscreen-based infotainment system back in 1986.
Posted By Ronan Glon
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT 73 plug-in hybrid will unleash 805 hp, report says

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door may get a new twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, according to a new report. Expected to be called Mercedes-AMG GT 73, the plug-in hybrid would have 805 hp and all-wheel drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

Ford says it puts 250 bottles’ worth of recycled plastic in the average new car

Ford claims to use 1.2 billion recycled plastic bottles every year, an average of 250 bottles per car. The plastic is used to make underbody shields and wheel liners for Ford cars and trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple ios developer academy logo
Apple

Apple CarPlay set for a major update, including new dashboard screen, this fall

Among the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference announcements were a series of updates for Apple CarPlay. The system gets a revised look and enhanced Siri integration. Apple claims CarPlay is available in 90% of new cars in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept
Cars

Lamborghini’s Huracán Sterrato concept is pure rally-ready awesomeness

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept shows what a Lamborghini rally car would look like. It's an Huracán Evo with more ground clearance, chunkier tires, and plenty of LED spotlights.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
airstream 2020 bambi and caravel are more camping than glamping caravan feat
Cars

Airstream’s 2020 Bambi and Caravel mini trailers are more camping than glamping

Airstream, the much-revered aluminum travel trailer company, has launched two 2020 models that hark back to a time in the company's history when RVing was more camping than glamping.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Land Rover Defender testing in Kenya
Cars

New Land Rover Defender off-roader goes on safari to prove its toughness

The next-generation Land Rover Defender underwent an unorthodox testing program. Land Rover gave a prototype Defender to wildlife conservators working to help African lions. The SUV was used to track lions and haul supplies.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein