Digital Trends
Cars

Mini’s most extreme hot hatchback will hit the streets in 2020

By and
1 of 19
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept
MINI John Cooper Works GP concept

BMW’s Mini division is about to unleash its ultimate hot hatchback. The Mini John Cooper Works GP concept that first appeared at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will go into production in 2020, the automaker confirmed in a statement. Based on what we’ve seen of the John Cooper Works GP so far, it should be worth the wait.

A quick glance at the show car is all it takes to tell it isn’t an ordinary Cooper hatchback. This one looks like it has amassed thousands of experience points and evolved, Pokemon-style. The basic body is reminiscent of the Cooper we know and love, but it wears one of the most aggressive body kits we’ve ever seen on England’s favorite city car. The front end receives a deeper front bumper with three air dams, while designers added fender flares with built-in ducts to channel cooling air to the brakes. The hood scoop hints that something powerful lurks between the front wheels.

The back end is even more extreme than the front. The fender flares match the ones on the front in terms of width, but they extend into fins that would put any car short of a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado to shame. The back end of the roof panel wears a spoiler the size of a bench in Central Park, while Union Jack tail lamps and a massive emblem on the trunk lid add a finishing touch to the look. It’s proud of its roots, and it’s ready to rumble.

The interior is stripped of every piece of equipment deemed superfluous, including the carpet, the sound-deadening material, and the rear seats. It receives sport seats for the front passengers, a fire extinguisher in lieu of the normal model’s Starbucks-cup-friendly center console, and a full roll cage. We also see a concept-specific infotainment system, but Mini isn’t ready to talk about it.

While the concept car picks up where previous pocket rockets with GP badging left off, the company chose not to release technical specifications. Gauges for the oil and coolant temperature suggest the concept isn’t part of the brand’s electrification strategy, and the lack of a clutch pedal in the driver’s footwell tells us it’s equipped with an automatic transmission. The driver can select gears manually using shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel.

Launched in 2006 and 2012, respectively, the two previous John Cooper Works GP-badged models were each a massive hit among enthusiasts. While the concept is a preview of what the next-generation 2020 production model will look like, don’t expect the assortment of the fins, wings, and spoilers to make the transition from concept to production. Mini is keeping details of the final production version, like the price, to itself for now.

While the John Cooper Works GP shows that Mini hasn’t given up on old-school performance, the automaker also plans to launch its first all-electric model in 2019.

Updated on November 20, 2018: Added confirmation of production in 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How a village in Italy caught 58,000 speeding drivers in just 10 days
Up Next

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
misfit vapor 2 review feat
Product Review

With style and feature upgrades, Misfit's next-generation Vapor 2 gets it right

Misfit’s next-generation smartwatch, the Vapor 2, packs built-in GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and more, into a beautiful design that starts from $250. We take a closer look at the company's latest device.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Rivian pickup truck teaser
Cars

Startup Rivian exits stealth mode with a bold promise to electrify off-roaders

Electric car startup Rivian has finally turned off stealth mode and provided details about what it's been working on since 2009. It will build battery-powered off-roaders instead of taking on Tesla and others in the luxury EV segment.
Posted By Ronan Glon
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Wearables

Everything you need to know about Garmin’s GPS watches and trackers

Garmin jumped into the GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker market five years ago and has built a portfolio of devices that rivals competitor Fitbit. Here's your guide to the latest and greatest fitness devices that Garmin has to offer.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best new shows and movies to stream John Wick Chapter 2
Movies & TV

One popular character won't be returning for 'John Wick 3: Parabellum'

The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick 3: Parabellum, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Lamborghini ST-X concept
Cars

Lamborghini transforms the Urus SUV into a dual-purpose race car

Breaking stereotypes and tradition, Lamborghini has turned the Urus SUV into a race car that's equally at home on a paved track and on a dirt trail. The ST-X concept gets bigger air intakes, a full roll cage, and center-locking alloy…
Posted By Ronan Glon
jaguar land rover v2x red lights crophero jaguarglosa 1200x462
Cars

Jaguar’s V2X technology will keep you from getting stuck at red lights

Jaguar wants to make sure you never have to rush through a yellow light again. The carmaker is building tools that will tell you what speed you'll need to drive to avoid getting stuck at a red light.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure
Product Review

While other crossovers dabble in dirt, Toyota's truck-like RAV4 doubles down

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 gets a clean-sheet redesign, ditching the previous generation’s car-like styling for truck-like toughness. Toyota’s compact crossover also gets more tech and new powertrains.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lamborghini SC18
Cars

Drool over Lamborghini’s latest dream machine: The one-off SC18

The Lamborghini SC18 was built by the automaker's Squadra Corse racing department at the request of a customer. Based on the Lamborghini Aventador, it features upgraded aerodynamic aids and reduced weight.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Carlos Ghosn
Cars

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted, arrested after whistleblower cries foul

Nissan will oust chairman Carlos Ghosn after an internal investigation revealed he underreported his salary to Japan's financial authorities for years. Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's representative directors, will leave for the same reason.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla logo
Cars

Tesla owners will soon be able to summon a repair van in a few taps

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out plans to expand the Tesla mobile app so Tesla owners can request on-demand service for common problems from Tesla Ranger mobile service vehicles in just a few taps.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Cars

2019 Crosstrek Hybrid has something no Subaru has ever had

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the Japanese automaker's first production plug-in hybrid vehicle. It will go on sale before the end of the year. Subaru relied on plug-in hybrid tech from Toyota to make the Crosstrek Hybrid a reality.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Cars

Jaguar can take the next F-Type in one of two completely different directions

Jaguar needs to decide what the future has in store for the F-Type. Its options include turning the next-generation model into an electric car aimed at the Tesla Roadster or pelting it into the ring with a twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 mercedes benz gle review merdeces first drive feat
Product Review

A Mercedes so sophisticated, it connects to your watch to plan your massage

The mid-size luxury SUV segment is a must-win competition, and the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is the newest contender. With active suspension, driver assist, and even a connection to your watch, this is more than an SUV, it’s a mobile device.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide