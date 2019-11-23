The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Energy Initiative recently released a study with conclusions that could spell trouble for the electric vehicle (EV) market. According to the study, MIT found flaws in the theory that electric vehicles could achieve price parity with gas-powered ones in the next five years. This MIT report could curtail the growing push to nudge more vehicle manufacturers from internal combustion over to electric power.

Titled Mobility of the Future, the report provides a detailed review of alternatives to internal combustion engine vehicles, including hybrid gasoline-electric, plug-in hybrid electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. It finds that there is a stalling point with lithium-ion batteries used in EVs at this time.

Their cost analysis indicates that a midsized battery-electric vehicle with a range of 200-plus miles will likely remain upwards of $5,000 more expensive to manufacture than a similar internal combustion vehicle through 2030. The problem is that the steady decline in the cost of lithium-ion batteries accounts for about a third of an EV’s total cost.

Randall Field, executive director of the Mobility of the Future group at MIT states in the report.“If you follow some of these other projections, you basically end up with the cost of batteries being less than the ingredients required to make it. We see that as a flaw.” Currently, lithium-ion batteries cost anywhere from $175 to $300 per kilowatt-hour figuring for a 60-kilowatt battery pack. The cost needs to come down to about $100 per kilowatt-hour to reach price parity with the internal combustion engine.

However, reaching the $100 per kilowatt-hour magic number by 2030 will require material costs to remain flat for the next decade. This, during a period when demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to rise sharply, making material costs remaining static unlikely. Although costs are expected to decrease which will make an EV closer in price point to its gasoline or diesel-burning counterpart, it is widely thought that kilowatt-hour costs cannot get lower than $124.

The good news is with manufacturers getting behind the EV with billions of dollars of research and development slated to be spent, a new technology advancement either with lithium-ion or another alternative fuel source could skew the entire industry to price parity.

