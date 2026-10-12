Modern cars love to collect data. Their companion apps appear to be even worse

We’ve known for years that modern cars aren’t particularly shy about collecting data. It turns out the little app you install alongside one is apparently another cause for concern. Researchers at Northeastern University (via Vucense), working with Consumer Reports, tested 21 late-model vehicles from 19 brands and 30 manufacturer companion apps to see where their network traffic went. Nineteen of the 21 cars contacted at least one third party over Wi-Fi, while 11 reached domains classified as advertising, tracking, or analytics services.

For most of the vehicles tested, adding the manufacturer’s companion app at least doubled the number of advertising, tracking, and analytics companies contacted. Seventy percent of the apps reached more than five such domains, compared with 29% of the cars.

Your car app knows more than you might expect

Seven of the 30 apps went beyond simply making connections and transmitted identifying information to third-party analytics or advertising companies. The researchers found the four GM apps they tested — myCadillac, myChevrolet, myBuick, and myGMC — sending VINs to companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Adobe, Pinterest, Snap, and Yahoo, among others. Some transmitted email addresses, phone numbers, or location as well. HondaLink sent VIN and location information to analytics platform Amplitude, while MyNISSAN sent a VIN and email address to Alchemer.

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Keep in mind that this does not mean that every company receiving those identifiers sold them, used them for advertising, or passed them to an insurer. Meanwhile, the vehicle traffic was largely encrypted, so researchers could identify the domains cars contacted but generally couldn’t see what information was inside those connections.

Outside the Tesla Model 3, they also couldn’t directly capture normal cellular traffic. The authors describe their measurements as a lower bound rather than a complete map of everything each vehicle sends.

Turning it all off isn’t simple either

The study also highlights how connected features and privacy controls increasingly pull in opposite directions. Consumers can limit some collection through vehicle settings, automaker privacy portals, and smartphone permissions. But disconnecting completely can often lead to losing functionality. The researchers note warnings from Tesla and Rivian that declining certain data collection can restrict vehicle features, while other manufacturers similarly tie connected services to data transmission.

Deleting or restricting an app isn’t going to make a connected car suddenly stop communicating with its manufacturer. But if an optional companion app can drastically increase the number of outside companies your car ecosystem talks to, it might be worth asking whether remote unlocking from your couch is worth another collection of trackers riding along.

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