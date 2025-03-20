New 8-exhaust Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang makes silly look stunning

This newly announced Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang is baffling – it’s either silly, or utterly stunning. Perhaps both.

Unlike, well, any car ever, this has a mighty eight exhausts. This appears to be a design choice as, let’s be honest, nobody needs that many exhausts. But just imagine the noise from the V16 engine powering through all those pipes at high revs.

On the subject of power, as you’d expect from Bugatti, this is very much packing. Under the hood is an 8.3-litre V16 backed by a tri-electric motor for a face melting 1,775 BHP.

What’s keeping all that from taking off? Bugatti has added a new front splitter, new rear diffuser and a bespoke rear wing with small endplates. All that should equate to some fast cornering while also improving aero efficiency and ultimately giving it the best possible stance on the road. Plus it all looks amazing.

So who’s behind that bold new look? Thanks to the leadership of Mate Rimac it looks like the designers and engineers over at Bugatti are being given a bit more freedom to play.

The car name itself translates to “thoroughbred team,” perhaps referring to just how many exhausts make up that team at the back. Or maybe to link this car to the company’s history as a motorsport winner.

All that and it’s comfortable too with a “Performance Seat” designed to keep you in place under high-G cornering. Plus it’s finished in Alcantara so you look good doing it too.

Pricing, availability and further details are yet to be announced.