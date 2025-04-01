 Skip to main content
You can charge this e-bike with your laptop charger

Estonia-based company Ampler is launching the world’s first e-bike with USB-C charging. Already known for their subtle hidden batteries, Ampler’s new Nova and Nova Pro bike models have a USC-C port built right into the bike frame and you charge them up with any old USB charger you have lying around.

Available only in Europe, the company says it was able to make this bike a reality thanks to EU laws for standardizing USB-C charging. A 140W USB-C should be able to charge up the batteries in around three hours but with 240W chargers also on the way, it could get even quicker.

Proprietary chargers can be pretty heavy and bulky, so this will be a great win for people who carry their chargers around with them. Plus, if you forget it, you can just grab a USB-C from the office or borrow one from a friend — because everyone in Europe uses USB-C now!

The USB-C port on the Nova bike is bidirectional, which means you can plug in a phone or a tablet and get some power. It will only output 15W (which is not a lot) but it could still help you out if you’re out of juice and need to contact someone.

Both models are available for pre-order today in the UK, EU, and Switzerland. The Nova starts at €2,990 (around $3,230) and the Nova Pro is €3,490 (around $3,770). Each model comes in three different sizes with either a step-through frame or a step-over frame, so most people can find a configuration that suits them.

USB-C might not be mandated by law in the United States but it’s still been widely adopted across phones, laptops, gaming handhelds, and many other gadgets. With any luck, a US-based e-bike brand will jump on this idea soon too — though some American cities should probably build a few extra bike lanes first.

