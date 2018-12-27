Digital Trends
Cars

New Land Rover Defender gets unwrapped in 2019; U.S. sales start in 2020

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender
2020 Land Rover Defender

It may be two days late, but Land Rover is giving car lovers an amazing Christmas gift. Mourned by car enthusiasts and celebrities alike when it went out of production in 2016, the Defender was the last of the old-school Land Rovers. But now the Defender is back. Land Rover will unveil a new version in 2019, put it on sale in 2020 and, for the first time in two decades, import the SUV to the United States.

Following the current trend among automakers, Land Rover released photos of camouflaged prototypes well ahead of the Defender’s public debut. The photos show that Land Rover is keeping the iconic squared-off look of the original Defender, but offer few other hints about what the final product will look like.

Releasing teaser photos is also a good opportunity for an automaker to brag about its testing regimen. Land Rover claims the Defender will endure temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as altitudes of more than 13,000 feet above sea level. The automaker claims the new Defender will be “the most off-road capable Land Rover vehicle ever,” which is an impressive claim from a brand built around off-roading.

The original Defender will also hold a special place in car enthusiasts’ hearts because it remained true to the brand’s roots. It hardly changed over 33 years of production, even as other Land Rover models became more complicated and more luxurious. The Defender is so popular that even after production ended, Land Rover built a limited run of V8-powered versions to satiate fans until the new version arrived.

Modern Land Rovers are bona fide luxury vehicles, but that isn’t how the brand started. Brothers Spencer and Maurice Wilkes launched the original Series I Land Rover in 1948 as an alternative to the military Jeeps being repurposed for civilian use in Europe at the time. The Wilkes brothers viewed the Series I as a work vehicle, but it quickly gained popularity with military forces, explorers, and anyone who wanted tough, no-nonsense transportation.

The Series I gradually evolved into Series II and Series III models. The Defender name was introduced in 1990 to herald another major overhaul, and to highlight the fact that Land Rover was no longer a single-model brand (the Range Rover and Discovery had been introduced by that time). Land Rover stopped selling Defenders in the U.S. in 1997 because new safety standards would have required expensive modifications to the design.

Land Rover likes to say that the Defender can trace its lineage directly back to the earlier Series models. But the Defender (especially later-production versions) had very little in common with its predecessors. The connection was more spiritual: the Defender retained the early models’ emphasis on ruggedness and simplicity, while other Land Rovers pivoted to focus on luxury features and on-road refinement, alongside off-roading.

Will the new Defender stay true to that heritage? Land Rover said it will have some modern features, such as driver-assistance and connectivity tech, but will maintain its predecessor’s off-road ability. The current Jeep Wrangler shows that modern tech and old-school SUV ruggedness can coexist, so it’s possible Land Rover can pull off a similar balancing act. We’ll find out for sure in 2019.

Don't Miss

Best SUVs of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Cars

Survive the slippery, snowy streets with these winter driving tips

Winter has finally arrived, which means driving is more dangerous than ever. Here, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips to keep you and your ride safe under frosty conditions.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

Love hitting the open road but hate having to rely solely on your phone for getting around? Thankfully, the best in-car GPS systems will allow you to navigate and capitalize on a range of features sans your cellular network. Here are our…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Novitec Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster
Cars

Lamborghini hybrid supercar rumored to cost $3 million and glow in the dark

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced that they would be producing hybrid versions of their Aventador and Huracan models. Now rumors are swirling that the new hybrid model will cost $3 million and will glow in the dark.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
zoox first californias self driving passenger service car in san francisco
Cars

In a first, California will finally let you get picked up by this autonomous car

Autonomous mobility developer Zoox scored California's first-ever permit to carry passengers in a self-driving service vehicle. The permit, which is good for three years, requires a human driver in the car ready to take over if necessary.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 review
Product Review

The Corvette ZR1 keeps the dream of the classic American sports car alive

The all-new ZR1 collates the most refined principles from the classic go-faster school of thought — racing-derived aerodynamics, ultra sticky tires, massive brakes, and insane power — to give us a perfect summary of the past century.
Posted By Miles Branman
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

The hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra continues its digital striptease

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Cars

You’ll soon be able to unlock the Hyundai Santa Fe like it’s an iPhone

Hyundai will add fingerprint-recognition technology to the Santa Fe SUV in 2019. Owners will be able to lock or unlock the doors and start the engine by simply placing their finger on a button.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Macan
Cars

After years of resistance, Porsche is now open to offering Android Auto

Porsche has never offered a car with Android Auto compatibility. The company offers Apple CarPlay because research has shown a majority of its customers use an Apple device. Now, Porsche could soon offer Android Auto.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch IOT shuttle official images
Cars

From EVs to mood detectors, CES 2019 will be huge for the auto industry

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. They're speaking up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we'll cover during the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the entire family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from AI and self-driving cars to 5G networks and foldable phones and 8K…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan