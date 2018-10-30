Digital Trends
Cars

Project Clubsport 23 shows the tuning potential of Nissan’s 370Z sports car

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23

The Nissan 370Z is one of the purest sports cars you can buy today, but it’s also fairly long in the tooth. Nissan is still holding off on a full redesign, but the Japanese automaker is showing off the 370Z’s potential as a tuner car at SEMA 2018. The Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 was built to show what owners can do with their cars using aftermarket parts or factory-developed performance upgrades from Nissan Motorsports (NISMO).

Like many tuners, Nissan and partner MA Motorsports started with a used car rather than something factory fresh. Granted, it’s hard to tell because Nissan hasn’t substantially updated the 370Z in years. The Clubsport 23 is based on a 2012 370Z NISMO, but the original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 was replaced with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 (the same engine used in the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe from Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand) producing 400 hp.

Because doing otherwise would be sacrilege, Nissan kept the 370Z’s stock six-speed manual transmission. But this required some extra engineering, because the twin-turbo V6 had never been mated to a manual gearbox before. MA Motorsports had to develop a new clutch disc, cover, and flywheel assembly to make the combination work, and electronics had to be made to communicate properly.

With the engine swap completed, it was time to upgrade. The car got a custom exhaust system that exits through the rear license plate panel, plus a beefed-up cooling system, brakes, and suspension. The 370Z wears Rays 18-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels, which will be available through Nissan dealerships at a future date, the automaker said. Depending on customer interest, Nissan said it may also offer a “builder’s kit” with parts and electronics to help customers build their own 370Z track cars.

To prepare the Clubsport 23 for the track, the stock seats were swapped for Sparco QRT-R competition seats, equipped with Sparco six-point harnesses. The car also features a racing-style fire-suppression system and Sparco R383 steering wheel with Bell Works Rapfix hub. MA Motorsports added custom upholstery with a diamond pattern meant to reference the 370Z’s 1970s ancestor — the Datsun 240Z.

The exterior got a makeover as well. It’s definitely not the most extreme 370Z ever, but pieces like an APR carbon fiber splitter and Seibon TS-style carbon fiber hood, as well as a Gloss Burnt Orange vinyl body wrap, help the Clubsport 23 stand out. Given the massive number of insane cars vying for attention at SEMA 2018, that will be no small feat.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Porsche's stunning 1990s throwback sold for much more than anyone expected
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
Product Review

Abarth-tuned Fiat still impresses, but key rivals make a compelling argument

The marriage of Japanese engineering to Italian heart and soul reminds us that horsepower isn't the final word in performance. While the lightweight roadster impresses on the the road course, a lack of meaningful updates threatens to…
Posted By Bradley Iger
McLaren Speedtail
Cars

The McLaren Speedtail is a 250-mph, 1,000-hp work of art on wheels

McLaren's BP23 project has a name: Speedtail. The hyper GT model is presented as an heir to the emblematic F1 made during the 1990s. It receives a 1+2 seating configuration and more luxury features than any McLaren model before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-AMG GT63
Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door sets Nürburgring lap record (sort of)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door just blitzed Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife in what Mercedes claims is a record-setting time. But that depends on how you classify this fast four-door.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Cars

SpeedKore found a way to make the Dodge Demon even more ferocious

Wisconsin-based SpeedKore Performance Group took a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, dialed it up to 1,203 horsepower, and put it on a carbon-fiber diet. The result is a truly hellacious muscle car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Product Review

Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross revives an old name in a very different form

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross relies on 1990s nostalgia, spiffy styling, and a new turbocharged engine to add some spice to a bland crossover recipe. But can Mitsubishi do anything that hasn’t been done before?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevy’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 00
Cars

Tesla drivers in N. America will soon be able to put lane changing on autopilot

Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature, which goes live tonight, will assist drivers by guiding the car from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of a highway, including making suggestions for lane changes and navigating highway interchanges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
Cars

This 2019 Ford Edge ST camera car is ready to capture all the action

A 2019 Ford Edge ST was transformed into a camera car for Hollywood films by specialist firm Pursuit Systems. The matte-black crossover sports a roof-mounted rig that can house a remote-control camera.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Project Gold
Cars

Porsche’s stunning 1990s throwback sold for much more than anyone expected

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by building a stunning, one-of-a-kind 911 called Project Gold. It started life as a 993-generation 911 from the 1990s and underwent a full restoration that includes a variety of improvements.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq-Global claims to have developed a water-based fuel that offers zero emissions, with greater range than batteries or fuel cells, and at a lower cost to boot.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi MMI Touch Infotainment
Cars

With benefits — and risks — software updates are coming to the car

Automatic over-the-air updates have been happening for years on laptops, phones, even TVs. They remain rare in the auto industry, partly because companies are afraid of opening the door to hackers, but they're slowly becoming more common.
Posted By John R. Quain