Digital Trends
Cars

This guy designed Nissan’s beastly GT-R. Here’s what he’s doing next

Stephen Edelstein
By
nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo 6
Hiroshi Tamura, Nissan Chief Product Specialist, NISMO and GT-R Nissan

He may look like just another slickly-dressed automotive executive, but Hiroshi Tamura is a monster tamer. He’s in charge of the Nissan GT-R, the iconic performance car known to fans as “Godzilla.” As GT-R chief product specialist, Tamura-san is charged with ensuring that Godzilla stays in fire-breathing form.

The GT-R is as crucial as to Nissan as its other sports car, the 370Z. Both nameplates celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year. Nissan turned the 2019 New York Auto Show into a nostalgic celebration, complete with special editions and displays of vintage cars. It was an opportunity to salute automotive history, but it also highlighted the age of the current-generation GT-R and 370Z.

Both Nissan sports cars debuted over a decade ago, making them very old by industry standards. They remain competent performers, but the competition is always evolving, and the entire sports cars genre could eventually be disrupted by the endlessly discussed proliferation of electric powertrains and autonomous driving. But that doesn’t worry Tamura-san. He plans to face the future with the patience of someone who works with monsters.

What makes a GT-R a GT-R? What sets it apart from other performance cars?

Good question. I’m not arrogant, but I don’t compare it to any other vehicle. GT-R has its own standalone philosophy and direction. Our competitor is our previous GT-R. We always chase after our own goal, the pursuit of driving pleasure, meaning we compete with the old model.

The car has changed significantly

We didn’t change the approach of total balance management. “Balance” is a sometimes-boring keyword, but it’s very important for the power, brake system, aerodynamics [to be balanced]. This combination is important for a sports car.

nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo 8
Nissan

So it’s about keeping everything on the same level and not letting one aspect of the car overpower everything else?

Right.

Over the years Nissan has used motor sport in the development of cars. Is that still an important aspect of development?

Why not? Because to hit the border, hit the limitation, is one of the breakthrough turning points. Because we are struggling to break through, this is a big learning point or stage for us. With all sports cars, people are struggling to break through. But this is beyond the border, one of the big pressure, or big tension, standpoints.

nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo 5
Nissan

The current-generation GT-R has been around for quite awhile. Why do you feel that it’s been okay to keep it in production this long without a redesign? Do you feel the current GT-R is still good enough?

It’s always not good enough, but how can I say… In, 1989 we launched the car, R32 Skyline GT-R. Then the R33 Skyline GT-R, which started in 1995. Then we have the 1999 R34 Skyline GT-R. But they all used the same RB26 engine, twin-turbo, and all-wheel drive system. From 1989 to the end of 2002 – 13 years – we didn’t change anything about this platform except the wheelbase length. From 2007 [when the current-generation R35 GT-R launched overseas] to now is 13 years. So it’s not so long.

In a sports car some matureness is very important. Customers want this kind of sports car attitude. Of course, from a journalist’s standpoint, you say “[it must be] brand new.” This is a paradox, you know.

Do you think buyers are still happy with Nissan’s sports cars?

We have to keep it at a certain price zone. It’s a paradox because when we [make] a huge investment, sometimes the car’s price goes up. But if we are able to keep an appropriate investment, we are able to keep the same price zone.

I need to be careful because “customer” needs to mean “buyer customer.” That’s a big headache point. For example, [370]Z, we must keep entry prices under $40,000. We can’t jump into the $50,000 to $60,000 range.

nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo 7
Nissan

So the capital required to redesign the 370Z would bump the price up too far?

Yes. But if the customer really wants to have some breakthrough, I have to think about it for the next generation of car.

One of the arguments for more frequent car redesigns is, as you mentioned, the incorporation of new features. Have you seen anything new that’s getting you excited for future generations of sports cars?

That’s a good question, but a tricky question. It all depends on the customer’s voice. If a customer wants an EV, I say “why not?” But don’t write that Tamura-san said, “The next generation of sports cars will be EVs.” I didn’t say that, but why not study all of the solutions for customers? So if customers really want to have an EV, I will do that. If customers want an internal-combustion engine, I have to do that. I have to think about the customer’s voice, real customers. Meaning buyers. That’s it.

Do you think there is potential to develop electric performance cars?

Why not? Because of Nissan Intelligent Mobility [the automaker’s umbrella term for tech development programs], we could [do] that. We are leaders in EVs. But is that really good for the customer? This is the primary consideration.

nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo 4
Nissan

Another pillar of Nissan Intelligent Mobility is autonomous driving. What do you think the future of sports cars will be when cars can drive themselves?

Again, why not? Autonomous, where you have a coffee and read a newspaper in the car, why not? You have at the Long Beach Grand Prix, this super-heavy traffic before track day. Why not autonomous? Take me to the circuit. After that, you can grab the steering wheel and do a track day.

The GT-R is already approaching an autonomous standpoint, but just a Level 0.5 or Level 0.1, because of the ABS [anti-lock brakes], because of the traction control, because of the all-wheel drive system. These are protections; your skills may be good, but sometimes you need help. And they involve some automation of the car at a fundamental level.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights
Hyundai Ioniq 2019 Euro-spec
Cars

Hyundai just made the Ioniq Electric better in Europe. Will the U.S. get it?

Hyundai's European division updated the Ioniq Electric with a bigger battery pack that delivers more range, a more powerful electric motor, design tweaks, and more tech inside. The updates are only for the European-spec model so far.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Honda Fit
Cars

Our favorite fuel-efficient cars are as frugal as they are fun

You don't need to opt for a hybrid or an all-electric ride in order to achieve good fuel economy. These vehicles pack both performance and style, whether you're in the market for a luxury sedan or a game-changing pickup truck.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Shelby GT-S Mustang Sixt rental car
Cars

This 600-horsepower 2019 Shelby GT-S Mustang is the ultimate rental car

Shelby American developed this GT-S Mustang for the Sixt rental car company. Shelby has a long history of building high-performance Mustang rental cars for Hertz, but this is the first time it's worked with another company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Cars

The best compact cars pack full-size features in fun-size packages

The best compact cars on the market rival their counterparts in many ways, proving that bigger isn’t always better. Here, we've rounded up some of the better options available, including an SUV and an electric alternative.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Honda HR-V Touring review
Product Review

Who needs a full-size SUV anymore? Honda's compact HR-V does more with less

The 2019 Honda HR-V is part of a growing crop of subcompact crossovers. But while some competitors make due with cramped interiors and front-wheel drive, Honda has made the HR-V a true utility vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best luxury cars
Cars

Reward your senses with one of the best luxury cars on the market

The luxury car segment is booming in the United States, and today's examples are more upscale than ever. From Rolls-Royce and Bentley to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, here are the best luxury cars you can buy today.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel review
Cars

Diesel isn't evil! The best diesel cars on the market do it right

When done right, a diesel engine remains an excellent option for buyers who want to save gas. Modern diesel engines are smoother, peppier, and more efficient than ever before. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow volvo v90 header
Cars

These winter-warrior cars will never leave you out in the cold

Snow can be an absolute pain if your vehicle isn't optimized to handle that sort of terrain. If brutal snowstorms are an annual part of your life, we recommend you pick up one of these winter-ready vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Cars

Safe and reliable, but never boring, these are the best cars for teens

The best cars for teens range from a compact hatchback to one of the most reliable pickup trucks on the road. There's something for everyone among our top car picks for teen drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best family cars 2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle