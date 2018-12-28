Digital Trends
Cars

Show winter who’s boss with this Nissan Juke that rolls along on tank-like tracks

Ronan Glon
By
Nissan Juke Personalization

Nissan has unveiled the Juke Personalization Adventure concept ahead of its public debut at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon, and it is a sight to behold for snow lovers. It rides on four tank-like tracks that let anyone lucky enough to slip behind the wheel forget every lesson they ever learned about driving on snow and ice.

The Juke Personalization Adventure concept started life as a regular-production Juke — a model no longer sold in the United States but still available in other global markets. Nissan made it much wider by tacking plastic flares onto the wheel arches, which keep the tracks safely tucked under the body. Though technical specifications remain under wraps, we know the Juke Personalization Adventure concept comes with all-wheel drive and torque vectoring. It looks capable of taming anything Mother Nature can throw at it, including snowbanks and foot-deep mud.

You’ll never lose the Juke Personalization Adventure out in the wilderness. It’s decked out with a two-tone white-and-black paint job, along with green accents on the bumpers, the tracks, the mirrors, and the tow hooks. Metal covers protect the headlights from impacts, while a roof rack gives adventurers additional space to carry anything they might need for a trip off the grid.

Nissan hasn’t shown us photos of the interior yet. We’re betting it’s as epic as the rest of the concept, and we hope it’s fitted with a reliable GPS system. An inclinometer would be fun, too.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Nissan has installed snow tracks on a regular-production car. In early 2018, it put tracks on a 370Z to create the completely mad 370Zki (pronounced 370-ski). In 2017, it brought us the tank-like Rogue Trail Warrior. Both concept cars were built solely to turn heads on the auto show circuit, and neither have joined the Nissan catalog as regular-production model. We have no reason to believe a different fate awaits the Juke-based concept. We don’t expect it will ever see the inside of a showroom.

Tracks are readily available from a variety of aftermarket vendors, however, and there is no shortage of late-model Nissan Jukes sitting on used car lots across the nation. If you’re feeling brave and a little bit bored this winter, you know where to draw inspiration from.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Coolest car gadgets
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 review
Product Review

The Corvette ZR1 keeps the dream of the classic American sports car alive

The all-new ZR1 collates the most refined principles from the classic go-faster school of thought — racing-derived aerodynamics, ultra sticky tires, massive brakes, and insane power — to give us a perfect summary of the past century.
Posted By Miles Branman
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

The hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra continues its digital striptease

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Cars

You’ll soon be able to unlock the Hyundai Santa Fe like it’s an iPhone

Hyundai will add fingerprint-recognition technology to the Santa Fe SUV in 2019. Owners will be able to lock or unlock the doors and start the engine by simply placing their finger on a button.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Macan
Cars

After years of resistance, Porsche is now open to offering Android Auto

Porsche has never offered a car with Android Auto compatibility. The company offers Apple CarPlay because research has shown a majority of its customers use an Apple device. Now, Porsche could soon offer Android Auto.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch IOT shuttle official images
Cars

CES could become the most important car show of the year. This tech proves it

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. They're speaking up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we'll cover during the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 Subaru Forester e-Boxer concept
Cars

Subaru’s Tokyo-bound concepts look mean, but they’re more show than go

Subaru will travel to the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon to introduce a pair of concepts based on the Forester and the Impreza, respectively. Both models receive an array of STI-developed add-ons including a body kit and bigger alloy wheels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the entire family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2020 Land Rover Defender
Cars

New Land Rover Defender gets unwrapped in 2019; U.S. sales start in 2020

The Land Rover Defender makes its highly anticipated return to production in 2020. Land Rover’s most iconic vehicle will also be sold in the United States for the first time in two decades.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Montana
Cars

Chevrolet’s planned mini pickup truck will compete with Ford’s, but not in the U.S.

Chevrolet is reportedly planning a new compact pickup truck that could go head-to-head with a rumored Ford Focus-based pickup. But the new Chevy likely won't make it to the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your holiday road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Subaru WRX STI S209 teaser
Cars

Subaru is bringing the new special-edition WRX STI S209 to the U.S.

A new version of the Subaru WRX STI will make its public debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Dubbed S209, it's the latest in a series of special editions, and the first to be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

'4WD' or 'AWD'? Which setup is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein