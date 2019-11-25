Nissan and EVgo have announced that they are providing new Nissan Leaf owners and lessees access to EVgo’s U.S. charging network through a new program, called Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo. Nissan is hoping that the new program will encourage more U.S.-based drivers to switch over to an electric vehicle. Through the program, Nissan will provide $250 in charging credits to EVgo’s 750 public charging station locations with more than 1,200 fast chargers. The program is for new or lease purchases of the Leaf or Leaf Plus made either on or after November 1, 2019.

“Nissan is a longtime leader in electric vehicles and this new partnership with EVgo will give Nissan Leaf owners confidence powered by tens of thousands of chargers across America,” said Aditya Jairaj, director of EV sales and marketing for Nissan North America. “Convenient access to public chargers can be incredibly helpful for Leaf owners in their day-to-day lives.”

“The future of driving is electric, and EVgo is focused on delivering reliable and convenient fast charging for everyone,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Anyone who has tried an EV loves it, and EVgo and Nissan are making it easier for more drivers to make the switch to an electric vehicle.”

In a joint statement, the companies explained that “in August 2019, EVgo and Nissan announced a commitment to expand the charging network for EV drivers with the installation of 200 direct-current fast chargers across the United States. Each of the new EVgo fast chargers will be capable of delivering 100kW and have both CHAdeMO and CCS connectors, so all EV drivers can benefit from EVgo’s network expansion. The joint investment by Nissan and EVgo builds on a six-year partnership between two of the original leaders in transportation electrification in the U.S. Nissan has installed more than 2,000 quick-charge connectors across the country since 2010.”

In the nine years since the Leaf was first introduced, it has become the bestselling EV in the world with more than 430,000 units sold. Of that number, 130,000 were sold in the United States. The Leaf features two battery sizes providing a range of up to 150 or 226 miles.

