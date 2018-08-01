Digital Trends
Cars

Nissan’s Rear Door Alert makes sure drivers leave no child or pet behind

Chris Chin
By
1 of 3
nissan wants no child or pet left behind in a hot car with rear door alert
Nissan USA
nissan wants no child or pet left behind in a hot car with rear door alert
Nissan USA
nissan wants no child or pet left behind in a hot car with rear door alert
Nissan USA

‘Tis the season … for sweltering, hot days. During the summertime, it’s easy to want to get on with whatever you’re doing, just so you can limit your exposure to the hot, sweaty temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere. At the same time, it’s just as easy to forget about things you might’ve left in your car when you’re craving a nice and comfortable air-conditioned space. And that’s why Nissan will standardize Rear Door Alert (RDA) on all of its four-door models, a warning system that reminds drivers to check the backseat after the vehicle is parked. We saw the system debut initially on the latest Nissan Pathfinder just last year.

Beginning with the 2019 model year, Nissan will equip all of its four-door models with Rear Door Alert, starting with the company’s best-selling models: the Rogue and the Altima. By 2022, Nissan plans to have RDA standard on all of its four-door trucks, sedans, and SUVs.

nissan wants no child or pet left behind in a hot car with rear door alert 2019 altima and
Nissan USA

Summertime isn’t just a peak time for the beach and barbecues. It’s also a peak time for fatalities from people unintentionally leaving children, infants, and pets in the car. To try and curtail this issue, Nissan’s solution is Rear Door Alert.

It simply alerts the driver via a message on the gauge cluster’s center instrument display and a quick honk of the horn to double-check the rear seats. It’s the first system of its kind that utilizes an array of sensors for the doors, detecting whether or not the rear doors were accessed on a recent trip, but not re-opened after said trip. Then, once the car is put into park and the ignition switched off, it sounds the car’s horn to tell the driver that they might have left something important in the back seat.

“I’m proud to see Nissan lead the way by making Rear Door Alert standard on more models,” said Marlene Mendoza, an engineer who worked with Nissan on the new feature. “What started as a chat with my colleague, Elsa Foley, is now innovative technology being adopted in more Nissan models. It is a testament to Nissan’s culture.”

“The idea was inspired when I accidentally left a pan of lasagna in the back seat of my car overnight,” Mendoza added. “The worst thing was the car smelled for days, but it made me ask myself, ‘What if I left something far more important back there?'”

During the summer, a vehicle’s interior in 80-degree Fahrenheit ambient weather can heat up rapidly to more than 123 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of minutes. Such a climb essentially makes the insides of your car into a low-intensity baking oven. And that’s no good if the objects accidentally left inside are living beings.

More than 36 children die every year from being left in a hot car, and the number is comparable for pets left in vehicles.

With Rear Door Alert, Nissan hopes to that no child or pet gets left behind in a hot car.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Manual vs. automatic transmission: The differences explained
2018 audi rs 5 rs5 prdthmb
Product Review

Germany's answer to the Mustang trades in 2 cylinders for 2 turbos

Faster and more efficient than its predecessor, Audi’s sport coupe is more capable than ever. But modernization sometimes comes at a cost.
Posted By Bradley Iger
tesla surfboards
Cars

Tesla tackles the waves with new limited-edition surfboards

Tesla is no stranger to novelty products so the fact that they recently introduced a $1,500 surfboard isn't too surprising. Especially considering Tesla is owned by the same man who sold flamethrowers.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Audi PB 18 e-tron teaser
Cars

Audi funnels its racing heritage into an electric supercar concept

Audi has released a dark teaser image to preview a concept car named PB 18 e-tron. The name confirms the concept is electric, and it will make its public debut in late August during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Faraday Future FF 91 body-in-white
Cars

Quiet but still alive, Faraday Future plans to start FF 91 production in 2018

Faraday Future completed the first FF 91 body-in-white, a term that denotes a shell without a powertrain or trim parts. After nearly drowning in financial issues, the company received a lifeline and promises to start making cars by late…
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to rotate your tires
Cars

How to rotate your tires, and why it’s important

Rotating your tires is an important part of keeping your car well maintained. Doing so ensures your tires wear more evenly, which in turn helps them last longer. Here's everything you need to know about the process.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2017 Mazda 3
Cars

Safe and reliable, but never boring, these are the best cars for teens

The best cars for teens range from a compact hatchback to one of the most reliable pickup trucks on the road. There's something for everyone among our top car picks for teen drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 mercedes benz cls450
Product Review

Mercedes' awkward middle child is still learning how to play with its tech toys

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4Matic is an excellent luxury car that straddles the line between coupe and sedan. But instead of offering the best of both worlds, it fails to bring anything new to the game.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
milan red hypercar 06
Cars

$2.3 million Milan Red built to steal the show from other hypercars

Austria-based Milan Automotive announced the Milan Red hypercar with exterior photos, structural details, performance specs, and a $2.3 million price tag. Milan claims the Red gets from zero to 62 mph in 2.47 seconds.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honor note 10 news blue front rear
Mobile

It's here, and it's massive: The Honor Note 10 is more tablet than phone

The Honor Note 10 has been announced in China, and it's big. We mean really big too -- from the battery to the screen size. It's worth taking a close look, as there is an excellent chance an international version of the phone will come at…
Posted By Andy Boxall
2019 BMW X4 (European version)
Cars

BMW fine-tunes its car-sharing pilot program to reach a wider audience

BMW launched a subscription service named Access by BMW that makes driving one of its cars as easy as choosing a movie on Netflix. For a fixed monthly rate, members can swap cars and have cars delivered straight to their door.
Posted By Ronan Glon
google sues uber over self driving car secrets otto truck on the road
Cars

Self-driving freighter out of the picture as Uber dumps truck to focus on cars

Uber is halting development on self-driving trucks to devote resources to self-driving cars. Employees of the San Francisco-based self-driving truck group will be reassigned to related jobs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Check engine light
Cars

Is your ‘check engine’ light on? Here are 10 possible reasons why

The check engine light isn't a nuisance -- it's a sign that something is wrong under your hood. Before you panic, check out the 10 most common issues that cause the check engine light to turn on.
Posted By Ronan Glon
drive ai frisco 1
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

Beginning now, Drive.ai and the Frisco Transportation Management Association will offer more than 10,000 people rides in self-driving vehicles. The best part? They'll be free.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Automatic vs. manual: Inside a Pagani Huayra BC
Cars

Manual vs. automatic vs. CVT: Different types of transmissions explained

From automatic to manual to CVT, there are several types of transmissions in the automotive world. In the battle of automatic versus manual, which wins? We'll help you pick the right gearbox for you.
Posted By Ronan Glon