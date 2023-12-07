 Skip to main content
76K people love this car jump starter, and it’s 20% off at Amazon

There’s a cool and handy piece of tech for your vehicle hanging out at Amazon today, and the Noco Boost Plus car battery jump starter is seeing a discount as well. The super popular jump starter is marked down to just $100 today, which is a $25 savings from its regular price of $125. This can be a great device to keep on hand with the colder temperatures of autumn and winter taking over, and car batteries having to work a little harder to start up each morning. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Noco Boost Plus GB40 car battery jump starter

There’s little worse than waking up in the morning, getting dressed, and hopping into a vehicle that won’t start. But such a morning could be made a lot less stressful with a device like the Noco Boost Plus car battery jump starter. This device can safely jump start a dead battery in seconds. It has a mistake-free design that ensures you safely connect it to your vehicle’s battery every time, and it even features spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection that make everything about a jump start as safe as it can be. 82% of this jump starter’s nearly 93,000 reviews on Amazon are 5-star reviews, so it’s been put to continued use by plenty of very impressed customers.

And while the Noco Boost Plus jump starter is perhaps most conveniently put to use when jolting a dead car battery, it has a number of ways it can be put to use. It’s something to consider if you’ve got an eye on one of the best portable power stations, as it’s also a portable power bank. It allows you to recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. It can also function as a 100-lumen LED flashlight, and it has seven light modes when doing so. This flashlight feature can also come in handy if you happen to find yourself needing a jump start in the late hours of the night or early hours of the morning.

A handy device to keep in the garage or in the glove compartment, the Noco Boost Plus car battery jump starter is also a handy deal. It’s marked down $25 to a sale price of $100, and free shipping is included.

