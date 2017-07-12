Subtle upgrades make Novitec’s Model X the baddest Tesla around

Why it matters to you Novitec has made the Tesla X more aerodynamic than before using a wind tunnel, carbon fiber, and decades of experience.

Germany’s Novitec has made a name for itself in the tuning industry by modifying high-end cars built by the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce. Recently, the company decided to follow the industry’s gradual shift toward electric mobility and turned its attention to the Tesla Model X. It’s not the first modified Tesla on the market, and it certainly won’t be the last, but this Model X looks better than the rest.

Some tuners simply tack on as many extra panels as they can to the front, side, and rear of a car, give it an absurd paint job, and call it a day. Novitec started the tuning process by putting the Model X in a wind tunnel. It then developed a body kit that includes a splitter attached to the front bumper, side skirts, and an air diffuser integrated into the rear bumper. Its 22-inch alloy wheels add a finishing touch to the sporty look.

“There is a lot of of emphasis placed on the aesthetics of the individual parts so that the vehicle design accents do not drastically change the fundamentals of the vehicle,” the company explains.

Customization is the name of the game in the cabin. Customers can work with Novitec to create an exclusive, one-of-a-kind interior using a number of materials including leather and Alcantara. The tuner’s team can accommodate even the wildest requests; you can stick pink shag rugs on the door panels if you want to roll like the Pink Panther. Of course, you can also opt to simply leave the interior as it is.

It doesn’t sound like Novitec has made any major mechanical modifications to the Model X’s drivetrain. It’s not like it needs any, though. In its most powerful configuration, Tesla’s seven-seater performs the benchmark 0-to-60-mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, a figure that makes it as fast as multimillion-dollar super cars driven by soccer players and rappers. Novitec fitted a high-performance brake system with carbon ceramic discs to bring the crossover to a stop even faster, according to Motor1.

The visual updates give the Tesla Model X a more menacing look, yet they’re a lot more subtle than some of the wide-bodied creations we’ve seen recently. The Novitec kit strikes the right balance between stock and modified — at least to our eyes.