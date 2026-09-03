Order an Uber and a self-driving Mustang might show up

Ordering an Uber in London could come with a surprise today. Instead of a conventional car and driver pulling up, you might find a Ford Mustang Mach-E that can drive itself. Uber has launched London’s first public robotaxi service in partnership with British autonomous driving company Wayve. The service is available through the Uber app, meaning you don’t need to download anything new or book a special type of ride to try it.

There is one important caveat. Although the cars will handle the driving themselves, a trained safety operator will initially sit behind the wheel, ready to intervene if necessary. Fully driverless rides are planned for a later stage. The launch fleet consists of electric Mustang Mach-Es equipped with cameras, radar, and Wayve’s AI Driver technology. These systems give the vehicle a 360-degree view of what’s happening around it. And if anywhere can put that technology through its paces, London seems like a pretty good candidate.

London’s streets are quite the AI driving test

Wayve takes a different approach to autonomous driving than systems that rely heavily on detailed maps and predetermined rules. Its technology uses AI models trained on real-world driving to learn how to navigate. The idea is that those lessons can then carry over to unfamiliar situations, allowing vehicles to adjust to different roads, weather, cars, and even entirely new cities. London should provide plenty of unfamiliar situations.

The city’s narrow streets, complicated one-way roads, cyclists, pedestrians, and famously heavy traffic make it a particularly challenging environment for autonomous vehicles. Wayve has some experience here, though. The company was founded in London in 2017 and has been testing its technology on the city’s public roads since 2020. It’s also unlikely London will have it to itself for long. Waymo is targeting a London robotaxi launch this year, subject to regulatory approval, while Wayve and Uber are already planning to bring autonomous Nissan Leafs to Tokyo later in 2026.

You might get one without specifically ordering it

Trying Wayve’s robotaxi doesn’t require hunting for a new option inside Uber. Request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Electric in London, and you may automatically be matched with an autonomous Mustang Mach-E. Uber says there’s no additional charge, and you’ll still see the fare before accepting the trip. You’ll also know exactly what you’re getting. Uber will notify you if an autonomous vehicle has been assigned, and you can switch to a conventional ride if you’d rather have a human doing the driving.

If you’re actively hoping to try one, you can enable an option under Account > Settings > Autonomous Vehicles that increases your chances of being matched with an AV. Once the Mach-E arrives, the Uber app can unlock the car and start your journey. An interior touchscreen also displays the route, while human assistance remains available if something goes wrong. And there’s one small perk when the journey ends: you can rate your robotaxi, but Uber won’t ask you to tip it. For Londoners curious about self-driving cars, experiencing one just became considerably easier — you might only need to order your usual Uber.