An update reportedly bricks Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles with Uconnect

Share

It seems things are going a bit awry over in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world. A new report surfaced as owners of new vehicles from FCA’s portfolios equipped with Uconnect infotainment systems are having software issues.

Over the weekend, Jalopnik reported hearing about problematic issues from owners of new Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles equipped with Uconnect. Apparently, without warning, many owners of said vehicles began experiencing constant reboots after an over-the-air software update released on Friday, February 9. Yet, instead of fixing bugs or improving performance, the update reportedly bricked Uconnect, causing constant reboots every 30 to 45 seconds.

The issue is apparently isolated to model year cars equipped with Uconnect between 2017 and 2018.

The storm began brewing when owners of new model Jeeps, Chryslers, and Dodges took to Twitter to express their dismay about the constant reboots over the last few days. So all weekend, many owners had to do without not just the radio, but other key functions like satellite navigation and rear-view cameras. Because a car’s infotainment system also plays the role as a major central control point for various other features, you can imagine this caused some considerable grief.

Can you imagine how frustrating this could be as an owner of a new Uconnect-equipped FCA car?

While owners expressed their troubles all weekend, it was only yesterday that FCA’s Uconnect Twitter account, UconnectCares, issued its first “statement” via a tweet:

Certain 2017 & 2018 Uconnect systems may experience a reboot every 45-60 seconds. Our Engineering teams are investigating the cause and working towards a resolution. We will post here as soon as more information is available and apologize for the inconvenience. — UconnectCares (@UconnectCares) February 12, 2018

Making matters worse, however, is that it’s been four days since the OTA release and owners began experiencing issues. And yet, there still isn’t a reported fix for the issue. Engineers within FCA’s team are currently working to resolve the issue and hopefully, send out a new update to remedy the bricked Uconnect systems.

We reached out to FCA for a statement and update as to when this issue could see resolve and when owners could regain control of their Uconnect systems.