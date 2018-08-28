Digital Trends
Cars

Piaggio’s timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 3
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica

Crowded European city centers could get considerably quieter in the coming years. Piaggio, Europe’s largest and best-known scooter manufacturer, has announced plans to introduce its first series-produced electric model by the end of 2018.

The Italian firm chose not to beat around the bush. It calls the scooter Vespa Elettrica, a name which literally translates to Electric Vespa in Italian. Visually, the Elettrica is nearly identical to the eponymous concept introduced during the 2016 EICMA trade show. Piaggio, like many car manufacturers, added blue accents to denote the emissions-free powertrain. The Elettrica retains the emblematic Vespa shape while gaining touches of blue on the front and the sides of the steel body, on both wheels, and on the seat.

The Elettrica’s power unit delivers performance comparable to a 50cc single-cylinder engine. Piaggio pegs its peak output at 4 kilowatts and 147 pound-feet of torque, which becomes available as soon as the rider twists the right handlebar. The motor draws electricity from a lithium-ion battery pack to deliver about 62 miles of range, which is plenty for a vehicle developed to operate primarily at low speeds in urban areas. It takes about four hours to recharge the battery, though a kinetic energy recovery system not unlike the one fitted to Formula One cars channels energy back to the pack when the scooter decelerates.

Piaggio also designed a clever hybrid scooter named Elettrica X for riders who want more freedom to leave the city. It’s an evolution of the Elettrica equipped with a gasoline-powered generator that tops up the battery on-the-go. Put simply, think of it as a Chevrolet Volt on two wheels. The generator automatically kicks in when the battery’s charge falls below a certain threshold. Its total range checks in at 124 miles, and it’s as quick to fill up as a standard, gasoline-powered Vespa.

The firm stresses the Elettrica is its most connected scooter yet, a bold claim in a sector of the transportation industry that has been excruciatingly slow to adopt basic technology in the name of cost cutting. It boasts full smartphone connectivity and a 4.3-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen that displays information including the riding mode selected, the speed, and the range.

Piaggio will begin building the Vespa Elettrica in its historic Pisa-area factory in September 2018. American sales will begin in 2019, and buyers will be able to purchase the scooter online. The firm hasn’t released pricing information yet, though it promises the price will be in line with the high-end bracket of the current Vespa range. That means buyers who want to go electric should expect to spend about $10,000.

Don't Miss

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing's greatest liveries
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
utah lensless window camera research web
Photography

Lensless cameras could turn windows into sensors, even pointed the ‘wrong’ way

A research group at the University of Utah is rethinking cameras for machines and not humans. The result? A lensless camera pointed at the edge of a piece of glass, instead of looking through the glass.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Kalashnikov CV-1
Cars

AK-47 inventor aims a retro-styled electric sports car at the Tesla Model 3

Kalashnikov, the firm that invented the AK-47 assault rifle, wants to become one of the world's leading electric car makers. It has introduced a prototype named CV-1 that blends the body of a 1970s wagon with cutting-edge EV tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Cars

The past, present, and future collide in Mercedes’ EQ Silver Arrow concept

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named EQ Silver Arrow. It draws inspiration from the W125 Silver Arrow, an emblematic race car from 1937, while looking toward the future with an electrified powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Semi Truck
Cars

Tesla isn’t going private (but it had the funding to do so, Musk says)

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has decided not to take the company off the stock market. He made this decision after talking to three major banks, shareholders, and members of its board of directors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bugatti divo monterey car week pebble beach 2018 supercars 2019 5
Cars

Bugatti’s new Divo is a reworked Chiron promising improved handling and agility

Bugatti revealed its latest Divo, a rebodied and slightly reengineered Chiron, except with improved handling and less weight for better performance all around. It still sports a quad-turbo 16-cylinder engine with over 1500 horsepower and…
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 gmc sierra
Product Review

With a carbon bed and transforming tailgate, the new GMC Sierra is one of a kind

Our 2019 GMC Sierra first drive review focuses on the factors that make the new Sierra different from every other truck on the road. GMC has several exclusive new features, like a multi-function tailgate and a carbon fiber bed option.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
ferrari
Cars

Going, going, gone! A rare Ferrari 250 GTO sells for more than $48 million

A rare original Ferrari GTO, one of only 36 ever made and one of the most sought-after collector cars in the world, has been sold for $48 million at a Sotheby's auction in Monerey, California.
Posted By Mark Austin
Mercedes-Benz EQ C teaser
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQ C catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the first-ever EQ C, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Cars

Ferrari shows sun worshippers some love with the 488 Pista Spider

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a convertible version of the 488 Pista, sharing the hardtop's 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and advanced suite of driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
autox autonomous grocery delivery 05
Cars

AutoX will soon test its autonomous grocery delivery program in California

AutoX self-driving car company partnered with GrubMarket fresh produce ecommerce venture to introduce autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service. The locally sourced food self-driving car program begins in San Jose.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
Product Review

Kia’s Niro PHEV is a plug-in hybrid for stealth environmentalists

The 2018 Kia Niro PHEV joins the existing Niro hybrid in Kia’s lineup. It attempts to split the difference between more focused plug-in hybrid hatchbacks and ever-popular crossovers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg