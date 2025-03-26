 Skip to main content
Porsche’s new 2026 cars are getting an app store and a major audio upgrade

By
Porsche interior
Porsche

Porsches will see a significant upgrade to their infotainment systems coming soon, as the automaker will update both the hardware and software of its systems for its 2026 models. The updated system will be available for the 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne models, with a new version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) software.

With more powerful hardware, Porsche says that the new system will be more responsive, but the big change is in the apps that the touchscreen on the central console will be able to run. According to Porsche, as reported by The Verge, the PCM will provide “direct access to a large number of apps” and a “wide range of services.” That could include apps for popular streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, making it easier to access music or podcasts to listen to as you drive.

Another addition will be the Amazon Alexa functionality, allowing drivers to perform tasks like picking music or skipping tracks by asking Alexa directly — something that will be a useful addition for interacting with the car in a hands-free manner. Alexa will work alongside Porsche’s own digital voice assistant, Porsche Voice Pilot, so you can pick which of the two options you prefer. The assistants can be activated either by voice or using a configurable button.

Audiophiles will also find much to like in the new upgrade, with support arriving for Dolby Atmos. You might be familiar with Atmos from its use in high-end TVs or the kinds of audio systems produced by companies like Bose, and Porsche describes this technology as creating a spatial sound experience within the car as “sounds can be placed anywhere around the listener and reproduced with unparalleled clarity, depth and precision.” If you’re looking to take advantage of this 3D spatial sound technology, you’ll need to play your music via a compatible app — which should be available in the new app center.

The 2026 models will carry Porsche’s digital services suit, Porsche Connect, as standard for 10 years, with the updated models expected to start arriving on show floors later this year.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
