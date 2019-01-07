Digital Trends
Cars

PureGear’s multi-tasking dash cam watches the road while keeping you connected

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 3
PureGear PureCam
PureGear PureCam
PureGear PureCam

Simply monitoring the road ahead isn’t enough to stay competitive in the increasingly crowded world of dash cams.

During CES 2019, PureGear unveiled a dash cam named PureCam that boosts the tech IQ of older cars by doing the work of two or three devices. Speaking to Digital Trends, PureGear senior product development manager Arthur Chen explained the firm noticed a big gap in the dash cam market. His team saw an opportunity to develop a 4G LTE-connected unit that records what happens ahead of the driver, monitors what goes on in the passenger compartment, and keeps the passengers connected on-the-go.

At its core, the PureCam performs the basic functions of an ordinary dash cam. Its dual cameras record footage inside and outside of the car, even when it’s dark outside, and built-in g-sensors automatically save the footage if they detect an impact (from an accident, a break-in, or another incident). The front-facing camera records in 1080p, 720p, and VGA; the rear-facing camera tops out at 720p. Regardless of direction, footage considered crucial is sent straight to the cloud, so the user can retrieve it even if the PureCam is stolen or damaged beyond use.

What helps the PureCam stand out from other dash cams on the market is that it doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot. Activating this feature requires a sim card and a data plan, but it’s a smart way to turn an older car not compatible with Wi-Fi into a fully connected one. The hotspot function keeps up to three devices online at the same time.

The PureCam also lets users remotely keep an eye on their car at all times, from anywhere in the world, via a purpose-designed app compatible with Android- and Apple-powered devices. The app can show footage from up to three cameras on an unlimited number of smartphones. Why three? We asked, and Chen explained PureGear’s research shows the members of its target audience typically don’t own more than three cars. Don’t worry about draining your car’s battery, either. Vivian Chou, one of PureGear’s engineers, told us the PureCam is connected to the car’s OBD port, so it constantly monitors the battery’s voltage and automatically turns itself off if the reading falls below 11.8 volts.

At launch, the PureCam will only be compatible with cars equipped with an OBD port; sorry, but it’s not going to work in your hand-me-down Plymouth Horizon. Chen told Digital Trends the company is looking into other options, like a hard-wiring kit, but nothing has been finalized yet. Regardless of how it’s connected, it saves up to 680 minutes of footage when set to the lowest resolution and equipped with a 32 GB micro SD card.

The PureCam is on sale now through PureGear’s official website, though the company is also talking to retailers who have manifested an interest in carrying it. Online pricing starts at $249 for the unit and a 16 GB micro SD card, but keep in mind you will need to subscribe to a data plan to keep it connected. Chen told Digital Trends the average user should plan on going through two gigabytes a month, an amount of data which should cost approximately $20 per month. Pricing will vary depending on the internet provider and how often motorists use the PureCam.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Japanese monks hit Twitter to protest driving ticket in the most brilliant way
Up Next

SimCam security camera's DIY A.I. recognizes faces and monitors pets and objects
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Sweden’s 400-horsepower answer to the Tesla Model 3 begins taking shape

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW i8
Cars

Could BMW return to the ranks of supercar builders with a 700-hp hybrid?

BMW is mulling a hybrid supercar as a replacement for the current i8, according to a new report. The new car would reportedly use a larger gasoline engine to generate more power than the i8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Cars

Toyota rolls out an updated autonomous car prototype for CES 2019

Toyota's latest autonomous-driving test car, dubbed Platform 4.0 (or P4 for short) is based on the latest Lexus LS luxury sedan. It also features more sensors and greater computing power than its predecessor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

Infiniti previews its leap into one of the hottest industry segments

Infiniti will unveil the QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The design study is an electric crossover shaped by Infiniti's newest design language that may point to a future production model.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport
Cars

This Porsche 718 uses components made from hemp to save weight

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car uses components made from hemp and other natural fibers to reduce weight. The car's doors and rear wing spoiler are made from the unorthodox material.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech makes driving similar to a video game

At CES 2019, Nissan will demonstrate technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Cars

Ford aims to impress cops, frighten criminals with hybrid police SUV

The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is a police car based on the next-generation Explorer. An available hybrid powertrain and a host of tech features make it a thoroughly modern machine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

TomTom debuts end-to-end autonomous driving system at CES 2019

GPS company TomTom is partnering with Japanese automotive components manufacturer Denso to produce an autonomous driving system which is capable of perceiving objects in the environment and planning a path from one location to another.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
walking car hyundai ces 2019 large 35005 hyundaielevatewalkingcarconcept
Cars

Hyundai’s Elevate ‘walking car’ can climb over rough terrain, will debut at CES

Hyundai is announcing a car which can walk or climb over challenging terrain. At CES, the company will present a vehicle combining aspect of robotics and electric vehicle technology into a four-legged prototype.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Byton M-Byte
Cars

Chinese car startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it

Chinese startup Byton traveled to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its electric concept that's closer to series production. It has the largest screen ever fitted to a production vehicle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
japanese monks hit twitter to protest driving ticket hilarity ensues monk robes
Social Media

Japanese monks hit Twitter to protest driving ticket in the most brilliant way

Cops in Japan told a monk recently that he shouldn't drive a car wearing his traditional robe as its long length and long sleeves might affect his ability to drive safely. His fellow monks came up with a brilliant response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Garmin Drive CES 2019
Cars

Garmin’s Drive GPS units tell you where to hike, sight-see, and eat

Garmin updated its Drive line of navigators at CES 2019 with new, road trip-friendly features. They give information about national parks and provide TripAdvisor ratings for restaurants and hotels, among other features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff