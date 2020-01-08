Rad Power Bikes‘ newly announced 2020 lineup is poised to ride the rising e-bike wave with improved rider accessibility and greater visibility. The RadRover Step-Thru improves ease of use of the top e-bike company’s best-selling model, the relatively high-step RadRover, which continues for 2020 with additional upgrades.

The RadRover fat tire e-bike is Rad’s top-selling model. Like all Rad Power Bikes’ models, the RadRover is a Class 2 e-bike that uses battery-stored electricity in pedal-assist and throttle modes to power the two-wheeler at speeds up to 20 miles per hour with an estimated travel range of 25 to 45 miles.

The RadRover’s rugged frame and fat tires enable riding on trails and light off-roading as well as on pavement. The only issue some people have is the RadRover’s 30.5-inch standover height, which can make it difficult to mount for people with shorter inseams or limited flexibility. The problem is even worse if riders mount an optional rear rack, rear box, or panniers. The new RadRover Step-Thru model reduces the step-over height to 20.25-inches, significantly improving accessibility.

The RadRover, available now for pre-order with delivery in February, is available with a black or white frame with black fenders. The new RadRover high-bar version comes in black only.

Rad updated most of its now 8-model lineup for 2020 with new halo headlights with for better visibility from the side and with what the company calls a “streamlined throttle design.”

Both RadRover models and the RadMini and RadMini Step-Thru models now come standard with previously-optional front and rear fenders. The original RadRover and both RadCity commuter e-bikes have redesigned frames, and the RadCity, which used to be available in two frame sizes, now comes with an 18.5-inch frame only. The 2020 RadCity bikes also have new mounting points on the frame for accessories, primarily intended to attach locks.

The greatest changes for the RadMini and RadMini Step-Thru folding models, in addition to the halo headlight and fenders, are narrower handlebars for better handling and grip and new tires. Previously, the RadMini had slightly knobby tires, and the RadMini Step-Thru wore smoother street tires. Now both RadMini models ride on 20-inch diameter x 3.3-inch-wide Kenda K-Rad multi-terrain tires manufactured exclusively for Rad Power Bikes. The tires include a K-Shield puncture-resistant liner.

The versatile RadRunner electric utility bike introduced last summer and the RadWagon cargo bike continue unchanged for 2020.

During 2019, Rad Power Bikes more than doubled the number of its e-bikes on the road compared to the end of 2018, according to a company blog. Pricing stays the same for 2020; all Rad e-bikes list for $1,499 except for the $1,299 RadRunner.

