Ram wants to plant its stake in the growing electric pickup segment its main rivals are already present in. The company will travel to CES 2023 to unveil a concept called Revolution designed to preview a battery-powered truck tentatively scheduled to make its debut in 2024.

While the Revolution’s full design remains under wraps, a preview video published on Facebook suggests the pickup won’t borrow styling cues from the current crop of Ram trucks. It’s described as looking “fierce, slick, and heroic.” From what we can tell, the Revolution’s front end will be characterized by a pair of two-piece LED headlights, a massive “RAM” logo, and a hood that’s lower than we’re used to seeing on Ram trucks. Keeping the hood line relatively low is likely a way to make the truck more aerodynamic and in turn, improve its driving range.

Speaking of range, Ram has previously made bold promises about what its first entry into the electric truck arena will be capable of. Built on the STLA Frame architecture that parent company Stellantis developed to underpin electric trucks and SUVs, the Revolution should offer up to 500 miles of driving range and 150-kilowatt fast-charging compatibility. We’re guessing that those figures will only apply to the range-topping model, and it’s not too far-fetched to assume cheaper variants with less driving range will join the lineup sooner or later.

There’s no word yet on how the electricity stored in what sounds like a massive battery pack will reach the pavement. Ram has several options: it can assign each axle its own motor for dual-motor through-the-road all-wheel-drive, for example. This configuration would also allow it to remove the front motor and offer a rear-wheel-drive version. Alternatively, it can develop a more complicated three- or four-motor system that would unlock more power. GMC’s Hummer EV uses three electric motors; Rivian’s R1T and R1S both come with four motors.

Intrigued? So are we. We won’t have to wait long to learn more. Ram will unveil the Revolution on January 5, 2023, at CES. Looking further ahead, the concept will morph into a production model that will take on the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations