 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

CES 2023-bound Ram Revolution concept previews electric pickup

Ronan Glon
By
Check out more Digital Trends coverage of CES 2023

Ram wants to plant its stake in the growing electric pickup segment its main rivals are already present in. The company will travel to CES 2023 to unveil a concept called Revolution designed to preview a battery-powered truck tentatively scheduled to make its debut in 2024.

While the Revolution’s full design remains under wraps, a preview video published on Facebook suggests the pickup won’t borrow styling cues from the current crop of Ram trucks. It’s described as looking “fierce, slick, and heroic.” From what we can tell, the Revolution’s front end will be characterized by a pair of two-piece LED headlights, a massive “RAM” logo, and a hood that’s lower than we’re used to seeing on Ram trucks. Keeping the hood line relatively low is likely a way to make the truck more aerodynamic and in turn, improve its driving range.

Speaking of range, Ram has previously made bold promises about what its first entry into the electric truck arena will be capable of. Built on the STLA Frame architecture that parent company Stellantis developed to underpin electric trucks and SUVs, the Revolution should offer up to 500 miles of driving range and 150-kilowatt fast-charging compatibility. We’re guessing that those figures will only apply to the range-topping model, and it’s not too far-fetched to assume cheaper variants with less driving range will join the lineup sooner or later.

There’s no word yet on how the electricity stored in what sounds like a massive battery pack will reach the pavement. Ram has several options: it can assign each axle its own motor for dual-motor through-the-road all-wheel-drive, for example. This configuration would also allow it to remove the front motor and offer a rear-wheel-drive version. Alternatively, it can develop a more complicated three- or four-motor system that would unlock more power. GMC’s Hummer EV uses three electric motors; Rivian’s R1T and R1S both come with four motors.

Intrigued? So are we. We won’t have to wait long to learn more. Ram will unveil the Revolution on January 5, 2023, at CES. Looking further ahead, the concept will morph into a production model that will take on the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
5 stunning electric SUVs that prove you don’t need to spend $100K for luxury
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
No mere EV, the sensor-stuffed EX90 is Volvo’s towering tech flagship
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Business upfront, 31-inch TV in the back. BMW’s electric i7 is a screening room on wheels
Front three quarter view of the 2023 BMW i7.
Kia EV6 vs. Niro EV: Why you’re better off paying more
Kia Niro EV Front Side
The Uber hack is an outrageous tale of a teen hacking for fun
An Uber cab
Tesla to fix window software on 1M of its U.S. cars
A 2021 Tesla Model S.
Lux and refreshingly livable, Mercedes’ EQE moves EVs mainstream
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan.
How to watch Tesla’s AI Day tonight and what to expect
The Tesla Optimus humanoid robot.
2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron first drive: the predictable and traditional EV SUV we need
Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV in blue.
We need more 7-passenger EVs, but the 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV has room to improve
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
Tesla AI Day 2022: Optimus, self driving cars, and everything else announced
The Tesla Bot, Optimus, on a stage.
Tesla hopes full self-driving beta will be out globally by the end of 2022
Beta of Tesla's FSD in a car.
Elon Musk reveals first delivery date and customer for Tesla Semi truck
tesla electric semi truck debut delivery rec