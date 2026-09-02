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Range Rover Electric arrives with 543hp, 600km range, and a starting price of the moon

The electric Range Rover is here, and your wallet may need CPR

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Range Rover EV
Range Rover EV

The Range Rover has never been shy about luxury, size or price, and its first fully electric version is carrying that tradition into the EV era. Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) first battery-electric Range Rover is now open for orders, starting at £154,070, or about $208,420. That makes it one of the most expensive electric SUVs on the market.

The electric model costs almost £50,000 more than the standard combustion-engine Range Rover. It is priced in the same territory as the electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 and not far from ultra-luxury gasoline SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga.

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That puts the Range Rover Electric in an interesting position in the US. It won’t be competing primarily with mainstream electric SUVs. Instead, its rivals include expensive luxury EVs such as the Mercedes G 580, Porsche Cayenne Electric, and high-end versions of the Lucid Gravity. The 2026 G 580 is currently priced at $164,550, while the Porsche Cayenne Electric starts at $111,350 and the Lucid Gravity ranges from $81,550 to $141,550.

Big battery, quick charging and 543hp

The Range Rover Electric gets a reported 118.5kWh battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture. JLR claims up to 600km, or roughly 373 miles, of WLTP range, while its website estimates around 535km of real-world driving range. 

Charging is one area where the Range Rover looks particularly strong. The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW, with a 10% to 80% charge taking about 22 minutes under suitable conditions.

Range Rover EV
Range Rover EV

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces around 543hp and 850Nm, with 0-60mph taking approximately 4.3 seconds. But outright speed isn’t really the point. JLR has followed a “Range Rover first, electric second” philosophy, retaining the SUV’s all-terrain character, including reported water-wading capability of up to 900mm.

The real test is whether luxury buyers want an electric Range Rover

The exterior deliberately stays close to the conventional Range Rover, with familiar lighting, flush door handles and the recognizable silhouette. Aerodynamic changes, including the grille and wheels, are intended to improve efficiency.

Inside, the cabin retains the luxury-focused approach, with a reported 13.7-inch digital driver display and 13.1-inch central touchscreen. An AI-based range predictor and digital twin are designed to provide better information about range and battery health.

Range Rover EV
Range Rover EV

The Range Rover Electric is being built at JLR’s Solihull plant in the UK, alongside combustion and hybrid versions. Bloomberg says around 9,000 factory workers have been trained for the electric era, while the battery packs and electric-drive units are also produced in the UK.

For American buyers, that positioning could be the key. The US already has plenty of electric SUVs offering strong range for considerably less money. The Range Rover is instead asking whether buyers will pay more than $200,000 for something the Lucid Gravity, Porsche Cayenne Electric or Mercedes G 580 cannot quite replicate: a luxury EV that still feels unmistakably like a Range Rover.

With demand for luxury EVs remaining uneven, the Range Rover will be a test of the high-end EV SUVs market.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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