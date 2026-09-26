Renault brings the R8 Gordini back as a 270hp electric concept

Renault is bringing one of its most recognisable performance cars into the electric era with the Renault 8 Gordini Concept, a two-seat electric coupé inspired by the rear-wheel-drive icon that debuted in 1964.

The concept combines the visual language of the original R8 Gordini with a much more aggressive modern design. It has a low, wide stance, motorsport-inspired proportions and a 270hp electric motor. Renault says the project is part of its wider effort to revisit important models from its 128-year history through one-off creations.

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Renault unveiled the concept on September 24 at Renault Carwalk, and it is scheduled to appear at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18.

The classic Gordini gets a radically different electric makeover

The original Renault 8 Gordini arrived in 1964 with a 95hp rear-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive. It became known for delivering racing-inspired performance in an affordable package and served as a training ground for drivers including Jean Ragnotti. Its distinctive double white stripe eventually became a defining visual feature.

The new concept keeps the rear-wheel-drive character but replaces the petrol engine with a 270hp electric motor. Measuring 4.12 metres long, 1.88 metres wide and 1.27 metres tall, the coupé sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Its proportions are deliberately closer to a modern rally car than the four-door original.

Renault has also carried several familiar details into the new design. The car gets six round headlights, squared-off wheel arches, a modernised Gordini badge and the iconic double white stripe. The stripe is no longer simply decorative, with Renault incorporating it into various structural and design elements of the car.

The design was created entirely in-house. More than 300 sketches were submitted during an internal Renault Design competition before two proposals were developed into scale models and combined into the final concept.

A two-seat EV focused on driving rather than practicality

Inside, Renault has taken a similarly minimalist approach. The cabin features brushed aluminium across the dashboard and controls, contrasted with Alcantara upholstery. Digital round displays echo the circular headlights, while bucket seats and a prominent stopwatch button reinforce the car’s motorsport-inspired character.

Renault describes the concept as part of its effort to connect its heritage with future design rather than simply recreate old cars. The R8 Gordini follows previous projects including the R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto and Renault 5 Diamant.

For now, this remains a concept car, and Renault’s media page does not confirm that it will enter production. The company does say the concept will become part of its historical collection, alongside other vehicles and archive material at the future Renault Collections museum in Flins, expected to open in around 15 months.

So while you probably won’t be ordering one from a Renault showroom anytime soon, the electric R8 Gordini shows how Renault is imagining its performance heritage in an EV era.

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