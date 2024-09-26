Electric crossovers have been plentiful for a few years now, but we’re finally getting a solid selection of electric SUVs too. In fact, some of these electric SUVs are now on their second generation. The Rivian R1S has long been considered among the best options for those who want a three-row electric SUV — and this year, the company unveiled an update to the vehicle. But it goes up against tough competition, like the Kia EV9, which has been hailed as a more affordable option that still offers an excellent overall experience.

So how does the second-generation Rivian R1S stack up the Kia EV9? They’re certainly priced differently, but is the R1S worth that extra cash? Here’s what you need to know.

Design

The second-generation Rivian R1S and the Kia EV9 are both three-row SUVs, so of course there are similarities in their design. They’re both relatively large, and both look like SUVs when it comes to their overall shape.

But of course, are some differences between the two as well. Rivian has become famous for its design that includes the oval headlights on the front, coupled with the light bar on both the front and rear of the vehicle. The second-generation model keeps the same overall design, which is a good thing. It’s friendly and modern, and owners of the R1S love it.

The Kia EV9 certainly isn’t an ugly vehicle, though. On the front of the EV9, you’ll find Kia’s so-called “Digital Tiger Face,” which is made up of angular headlights on the front and a mean-looking style. It’s also a good look, and while it’s perhaps not quite as modern as the R1S, it’s still decently unique.

The EV9 is a great-looking SUV, and perhaps a little more aggressive in its styling, but the Rivian also looks fresh and modern and a bit more approachable. I love the look of both of them, and ultimately, design comes down to personal preference.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

The interior of the two vehicles is great too. The EV9’s interior is modern and high-tech, and it offers dual screens at the front for instrument monitoring and infotainment. It’s quite comfortable as well. The EV9 offers three rows, with options for either six or seven seats, so there’s plenty of room for even larger families. The EV9’s interior is perhaps slightly more traditional than R1S, but it’s still modern and offers great features, like support for Apple’s CarPlay.

But the R1S is a little more tech-focused, and it shows. The R1S also has two screens, including one for instrument monitoring and one for infotainment. While the infotainment display doesn’t support CarPlay, Rivian has been hailed for its excellent software that’s both responsive and relatively easy to navigate. That software, in fact, is powered by Unreal Engine, making for stunning graphics in general. I’ve driven both of these cars and while I relied on CarPlay in the EV9, I really liked Rivian’s software approach, and for the most part, found that I didn’t really miss having access to CarPlay. The R1S offers seven seats.

The EV9 is a more for most drivers, but the Rivian is still intuitive and a little more modern in its interior styling. Some of this is down to personal preference, but because of the more modern look, we’re giving this category to Rivian.

Winner: Rivian R1S

Performance

Under the hood, the vehicles have some similarities; however, one is slightly higher performing than the other.

The Kia EV9 comes in five different variants. The entry-level model of the EV is the EV9 Light, which is available in a standard or a long-range model. Both of these are rear-wheel drive vehicles. The standard-range EV9 Light offers 215 horsepower, while the long-range variant sits at 20hp. The step up from the EV9 Light is the EV9 Wind, which is an all-wheel drive vehicle. All all-wheel drive EV9 models have a dual-motor setup that can deliver 379hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. The Kia EV9 GT Line is the highest-end EV9 model, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.

That’s not bad performance-wise, but the Rivian R1S steps things up a little, especially in its second generation. The R1S is also available in a series of different variants, but all variants are all-wheel drive. The entry-level model is the R1S Adventure Dual Standard, which is a dual-motor vehicle that offers 533hp and the ability to get to 60mph in 4.5 seconds — just like the highest-end EV9. Then there’s the R1S Adventure Dual Large and Dual Max, both of which are dual-motor variants that offer 533hp, or up to 665hp with the $5,000 performance upgrade. Next up is the R1S Ascend Tri Max, which offers a massive 850 horsepower and the ability to reach 60mph in only 2.9 seconds through its tri-motor setup. And last but not least is the R1S Ascend Quad Max. This variant of the R1S isn’t available yet, but it has been announced. It has four motors that deliver 1025hp and can get the vehicle from 0 to 60mph in 2.6 seconds. That’s extremely quick, especially for such a big and heavy vehicle.

To be clear, the R1S is more expensive the EV9, so keep that in mind. But stats are stats, and they reveal that even the base model R1S is as fast as the highest-performing EV9. This category goes to Rivian.

Winner: Rivian R1S

Range and charging

Range is an important factor to consider when buying an electric vehicle, and both of these vehicles offer a decent range. Again, however, one is clearly better than the other.

The Kia EV9 Light RWD offers 230 miles of EPA-estimated range, which is not that great. It should be enough for driving around town, but anyone who plans on taking day trips or longer road trips should upgrade. Thankfully, the Light Long Range RWD with its larger battery reaches 304 miles, which is much better. The EV9 Wind and EV9 Land both have an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles, while the EV9 GT-Line reaches 270 miles. Essentially, the longest-range EV9 you can get is the EV9 Light Long Range RWD. Kia does offer pretty fast charging though. The EV9 is built on an 800-volt architecture, which means that it can reach 350kW in charging speed. That’s one of the fastest charging speeds you can get right now.

The Rivian R1S represents a significant improvement. The base model R1S offers 270 miles of range. Step up to the Large battery pack and you get 330 miles. Opt for the Max battery pack and you get 410 miles. The tri-motor R1S sits at 371 miles, and we don’t yet know the range of the quad-motor model. Unfortunately, the R1S doesn’t charge quite as quickly as the EV9. It’s built on a 400V system and can reach 220kW in charging speed.

While the EV9 can charge faster than the R1S, that’s not enough to give it the win here. The R1S can offer a much longer range, and that’s more important than faster charging, within reason.

Winner: Rivian R1S

Pricing and availability

So far, Rivian has the clear advantage, but the fact is that it’s also the more expensive vehicle. The Kia EV9 has been hailed for offering decent features at a relatively low price. Indeed, the vehicle starts at $54,900, which isn’t bad considering what it has to offer. That said, I recommend most drivers at least upgrade to the EV9 Light Long Range RWD for its significantly better range. It comes in at $59,200. Models range up from there to the EV9 GT-Line AWD, which starts at $73,900.

The Rivian R1S is significantly more expensive than the Kia EV9. In fact, the base model of the R1, the R1S Adventure Dual Standard, is more expensive than the most expensive Kia EV9 at $75,900. From there, models range up to the Tri Max version, which is $105,900. Though it’ll be dethroned as the most expensive R1S when the quad-motor variant eventually rolls out.

Winner: Kia EV9

Overall winner: Rivian R1S

This one isn’t much of a surprise. The Rivian R1S arguably a luxury vehicle, with pricing to match. To be clear, it is a better electric SUV, offering a more modern design, better performance, and a longer range. If you can afford to the R1S, you’ll likely be happier with it. That said, that doesn’t mean that the Kia EV9 is a subpar vehicle. On the contrary, it’s still an excellent electric SUV, offering a solid range on anything but the base model, and a comfortable interior with support for helpful features like CarPlay. Not to mention the fact that it can charge faster. Those with more cash to spend should buy the R1S. But if the R1S is a little too expensive for your budget, then rest assured that you’ll still be very happy with the Kia EV9.