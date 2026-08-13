Rivian refreshes its 2027 R1 lineup with new trims and a big seating upgrade

Rivian just gave its flagship R1S and R1T a refresh for 2027, and the headline update is one owners have wanted for years. The R1S finally gets optional second-row captain’s chairs, while the entire R1 lineup adopts a simpler trim structure and adds a new paint color. Pricing stays put too, with the R1S starting at $83,990 and the R1T at $79,990.

The captain’s chairs everyone asked for

For years, Rivian R1S owners complained about being stuck with a second-row bench, especially parents who struggled to get kids in and out of the third row. Some owners even ripped out their bench seats to install aftermarket chairs just to fix the problem themselves. Rivian says this was its most requested interior feature, and now buyers can swap the bench for two individual captain’s chairs.

Each seat includes an armrest that stays flush when not needed and a push-to-release cupholder built into the seat’s inside edge. Both chairs are heated, fold completely flat, and still include full tie-down anchors for child car seats, so families do not lose any practical functionality by choosing this configuration over the standard bench.

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The wider gap between the seats also makes it easier to reach the third row or slide skis and surfboards straight through the cabin. You can still choose the classic seven-seat bench if you prefer, though the captain’s chairs upgrade itself costs between $1,500 and $4,500 depending on which interior theme you choose. It also requires Rivian’s $2,500 Sound and Vision package as a prerequisite for the upgrade.

Simpler trims and new capability for the R1T

Rivian also dropped its older naming system that identified trims by motor count, Dual, Tri, and Quad, in favor of a new structure using the names Premium, Performance, and Quad – mirroring the structure used on its smaller R2. Besides that, every performance figure stays the same across the lineup.

The Rivian R1T gets its own upgrade too, with a new 20 inch Adventure All Season wheel and tire combo built for better off-road traction without hurting the on-road range. This new wheel setup comes standard on the Premium trim and is available as a no-cost option on the Performance trim.

Both the R1S and R1T also gain access to Esker Silver, a liquid metal paint finish first introduced on the R2, which now replaces the outgoing LA Silver as the included standard color across the entire lineup. These updates are available to configure now, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.