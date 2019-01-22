Digital Trends
Cars

Royal fans bid big money as Prince Philip ‘car crash parts’ hit eBay

Trevor Mogg
By
royal fans bid big money as prince philip car crash parts hit ebay
eBay

People will put anything on eBay to make a fast buck. Even bits of crashed cars. OK, this particular auction was always likely to attract some interest as it claimed to offer debris from last week’s car crash involving the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

More than 100 royal fans — or possibly collectors of oddities — bid as much as 66,000 British pounds (about $85,000) before eBay took down the auction.

The crash happened when Prince Philip’s Land Rover Freelander collided with a Kia vehicle last Thursday. Reports suggested he was pulling out onto a busy road when the smash occurred, sending his Land Rover rolling over. Somehow, he walked away unharmed.

But two female occupants of the Kia were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third occupant, a nine-month-old boy, escaped unhurt.

Subsequent news reports showed broken parts of the Land Rover — including a side mirror, shattered glass, and various bits of plastic — strewn along the side of the road. Two days later, some of showed up on eBay.

The seller, morbius777, insisted the parts were genuine, and promised to give the proceeds of the sale to charity.

“Prince Philip Car Crash Parts from the crash site,” the listing said, adding: “Condition is used. Parts are probably not reusable. Parts are clearly visible in many of the online videos of the event.”

Aiming to inject some humor into the listing in an effort to score a few more bids, the seller quipped: “May even have Phil’s DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him or anything.”

The description continued: “These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long. It amazes me that they weren’t cleaned up on the day. So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up.”

It didn’t take long for the unusual online auction to gain attention, with nearly 140 bids pushing the highest offer to 65,900 pounds before the item suddenly disappeared from the site

A spokesperson for eBay told the BBC it had decided to remove the listing in line with its policy “relating to the sale of any item that seeks to profit from human suffering or tragedy.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Someone just paid supercar money for the very first 2020 Toyota Supra
lyft and aptivs self driving car program has come a long way but not far enough aptiv ces feat
Cars

Lyft and Aptiv’s self-driving car program has come a long way (but not far enough)

Many companies talk about self-driving cars, but Lyft and Aptiv are already using a fleet of them to transport paying customers in Las Vegas. Hop in for a close look at the tech of autonomous cars, and the challenges they face.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts workforce by 7 percent, ends referral program to trim costs

Tesla has announced plans to trim its workforce by seven percent, and it will end the referral program that rewards customers who help it sell cars. These measures are ways to cut costs and boost profits.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan Altima-te AWD concept
Cars

Worried about commuting in winter weather? Nissan has the answer

The Nissan Altima midsize sedan is now available with all-wheel drive. To advertise that fact, Nissan's Canadian division slapped some tank-like tracks on an Altima to create a one-off show car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self driving robot bartender 20190114 cra guido in the city
Emerging Tech

Too buzzed to drive? Don’t worry — this autonomous car-bar will drive to you

It might just be the best or worst idea that we've ever heard: A self-driving robot bartender you can summon with an app, which promises to mix you the perfect drink wherever you happen to be.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
michigan digital license plate rplate
Cars

Michigan OKs digital license plates with Rplate’s connected car platform

The state of Michigan approved the use of digital license plates on motor vehicles registered in the state. Reviver Auto, the manufacturer of the Rplate connected car platform, worked with Michigan's Department of State to pass the bill.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lego 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss
Cars

This Chevy Silverado pickup truck is made from more than 300,000 Lego bricks

To promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Lego and Chevrolet teamed up on a life-size replica of the automaker's Silverado pickup truck made from more than 300,000 plastic bricks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
is elon musk planning world domination through solar power and electric cars tesla charging station
Cars

Prices for using Tesla Supercharging just skyrocketed

Tesla is updating their Supercharging pricing based on local electricity rates and customer demand, which has lead to an increase in charging costs by as much as 33 percent in some regions.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Three-Wheel EV
Cars

Can electric motors finally make three-wheeled cars great?

Every few years, someone tries to sell a three-wheeled vehicle to Americans. Historically, it hasn’t gone very well. We’ve got our suspicions about why people don’t buy trikes, and they boil down to this: a trike is just not a real…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Is Uber planning to put its self-driving tech into bikes and scooters?

Uber reportedly has its eye on building autonomous electric bikes and scooters that ride to a user when summoned by an app. The technology could also be used to make its two-wheelers safer with obstacle avoidance systems.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Supra auction
Cars

Someone just paid supercar money for the very first 2020 Toyota Supra

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition
Cars

Lincoln’s stately, limited-edition flagship sedan sells out in a month

The 1961 Lincoln Continental became a design icon thanks to center-opening "coach doors" (also known as "suicide doors"). Lincoln is bringing those doors back for a special edition of the 2019 Continental.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Volkswagen I.D. R at Pikes Peak
Cars

Volkswagen is planning a tougher challenge for its all-electric I.D. R

The Volkswagen I.D. R electric race car will head to the Nürburgring for a lap-record attempt. Volkswagen will reportedly aim to set the quickest lap time ever by an electric car with the I.D. R.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen