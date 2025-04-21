 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Samsung is looking to iPad technology for new automotive OLED screens

By
Watching video on M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

According to industry sources, Samsung Display is reportedly looking to adapt technology similar to that used in Apple’s iPad displays for implementation in automotive OLED screens. This strategic move signals Samsung’s continued push into the growing market for high-end vehicle displays.

Technology crossover

As noted by SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant aims to leverage tandem OLED technology—currently found in premium tablets like the iPad Pro—to create more durable and power-efficient displays specifically designed for automotive applications. These displays would offer several advantages over current in-car screen technology:

  • Enhanced brightness for better visibility in direct sunlight
  • Improved energy efficiency to minimize battery drain
  • Extended lifespan to match the longer usage cycles of vehicles
  • Superior color accuracy and contrast ratios
Recommended Videos

Market expansion strategy

This initiative represents part of Samsung’s broader strategy to diversify its OLED business beyond smartphones and consumer electronics. The automotive display market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, with premium vehicles increasingly featuring multiple large-format screens.

Industry analysts note that Samsung Display is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, given its established expertise in OLED manufacturing and existing relationships with global automakers.

Competitive landscape

Samsung’s move comes as competition in the automotive display sector intensifies, with LG Display and BOE also making significant investments in this space. The adaptation of iPad-class display technology could potentially give Samsung a competitive edge in securing contracts with luxury automakers.

Timeline and implementation

While specific timeline details remain undisclosed, sources suggest that Samsung could begin pilot production of these automotive-focused tandem OLED displays within the next 12-18 months, with mass production potentially starting by 2027.

The technology is expected to first appear in high-end electric vehicles before potentially becoming standard across broader market segments.

It will be interesting to see where things go from here and especially which manufacturers will continue using Samsung’s OLED technology in future automobiles.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Audi halts vehicle deliveries to the U.S. as it mulls impact of tariffs
2021 Audi Q5

If you’d been thinking of buying an Audi, now might be the time.  The German brand, owned by the Volkswagen Group, has announced it would halt shipments to the U.S. in the wake of President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles.
Audi is currently holding cars that arrived after the tariffs took effect, on April 3, in U.S. ports. But it still has around 37,000 vehicles in its U.S. inventory, which should be able to meet demand for about two months, according to Reuters.
Automakers on average hold enough cars to meet U.S. demand for about three months, according to Cox Automotive.
Audi should be particularly affected by the tariffs: The Q5, its best-selling model in the U.S., is produced in Mexico, while other models, such as the A3, A4, and A6 are produced in Germany.
Holding shipments is obviously a temporary measure to buy time for Audi and parent company Volkswagen. If tariffs stay in place, vehicle prices would likely have to go up accordingly, unless some production is shifted to the U.S. Volkswagen already has a plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is planning a new plant in South Carolina. That latter plant, however, isn’t expected to be operational until 2027 and is currently dedicated to building electric vehicles for VW’s Scout Motors brand.
Other global automakers have also taken drastic measures in response to Trump’s tariffs. Jaguar Land Rover on April 5 said it is pausing shipments of its its UK-made cars to the United States this month. The British sports-luxury vehicle maker noted that the U.S. market accounts for nearly a quarter of its global sales, led by the likes of Range Rover Sports, Defenders, and Jaguar F-PACE.
And on April 3, Nissan, the biggest Japanese vehicle exporter to the United States, announced it will stop taking new U.S. orders for two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs, the QX50 and QX55.

Read more
Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting
Two people exit a Waymo taxi.

In an iconic scene from the 2002 sci-fi film Minority Report, on-the-run Agent John Anderton, played by Tom Cruise, struggles to walk through a mall as he’s targeted by a multitude of personalized ads from the likes of Lexus, Guinness and American Express, everytime hidden detectors identify his eyes.
It was clearly meant as a warning about a not-so-desirable dystopian future.
Yet, 23 years later that future is at least partlially here in the online world and threatens to spread to other areas of daily life which are increasingly ‘connected’, such as the inside of cars. And the new testing grounds, according to online security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, might very well be automated-driving vehicles, such as Waymo’s robotaxis.
On X, Wong unveiled an unreleased version of Waymo’s privacy policy that suggests the California-based company is preparing to use data from its robotaxis, including interior cameras, to train generative AI models and to offer targetted ads.
“Waymo may share data to improve and analyze its functionality and to tailor products, services, ads, and offers to your interests,” the Waymo’s unreleased privacy statement reads. “You can opt out of sharing your information with third parties, unless it’s necessary to the functioning of the service.”
Asked for comments about the unreleased app update, Waymo told The Verge that it contained “placeholder text that doesn’t accurately reflect the feature’s purpose”.
Waymo’s AI-models “are not designed to use this data to identify individual people, and there are no plans to use this data for targeted ads,” spokesperson Julia Ilina said.
Waymo’s robotaxis, which are operating on the streets of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, do contain onboard cameras that monitor riders. But Ilina says these are mainly used to train AI models for safety, finding lost items, check that in-car rules are followed, and to improve the service.
The new feature is still under development and offers riders an opportunity to opt out of data collection, Ilina says.
But as we all get used to ads targeting based on everything that’s somehow connected to the web, it seems a once-distant vision of the future may be just around the corner.

Read more
Waymo’s driverless cars are about to begin an overseas adventure
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Waymo’s autonomous cars are about to appear on streets outside of the U.S. for the first time.

The company on Wednesday announced on social media that its autonomous cars will be driving onto the streets of Tokyo, Japan, “soon,” with some reports suggesting the rollout will begin as early as next week.

Read more