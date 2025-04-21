Samsung is looking to iPad technology for new automotive OLED screens

Table of Contents Table of Contents Technology crossover Market expansion strategy Competitive landscape Timeline and implementation

According to industry sources, Samsung Display is reportedly looking to adapt technology similar to that used in Apple’s iPad displays for implementation in automotive OLED screens. This strategic move signals Samsung’s continued push into the growing market for high-end vehicle displays.

Technology crossover

As noted by SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant aims to leverage tandem OLED technology—currently found in premium tablets like the iPad Pro—to create more durable and power-efficient displays specifically designed for automotive applications. These displays would offer several advantages over current in-car screen technology:

Enhanced brightness for better visibility in direct sunlight

Improved energy efficiency to minimize battery drain

Extended lifespan to match the longer usage cycles of vehicles

Superior color accuracy and contrast ratios

Market expansion strategy

This initiative represents part of Samsung’s broader strategy to diversify its OLED business beyond smartphones and consumer electronics. The automotive display market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, with premium vehicles increasingly featuring multiple large-format screens.

Industry analysts note that Samsung Display is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, given its established expertise in OLED manufacturing and existing relationships with global automakers.

Competitive landscape

Samsung’s move comes as competition in the automotive display sector intensifies, with LG Display and BOE also making significant investments in this space. The adaptation of iPad-class display technology could potentially give Samsung a competitive edge in securing contracts with luxury automakers.

Timeline and implementation

While specific timeline details remain undisclosed, sources suggest that Samsung could begin pilot production of these automotive-focused tandem OLED displays within the next 12-18 months, with mass production potentially starting by 2027.

The technology is expected to first appear in high-end electric vehicles before potentially becoming standard across broader market segments.

It will be interesting to see where things go from here and especially which manufacturers will continue using Samsung’s OLED technology in future automobiles.