Bikesharing and scootersharing have become popular transportation options in cities around the world, but if Scoot gets its way, mopedsharing could be the next big thing.

This week the company launched a fleet of electric mopeds for shared use in L.A.

If you’re thinking it looks a lot like the “Cruiser” machine that Bird unveiled a few months ago for its app-based mobility service, then you’d be right. Bird owns Scoot, so it’s perhaps little surprise that the two designs are so similar.

Scoot describes its new vehicle as offering city dwellers “a sustainable way to move about their communities,” whether they’re traveling to work, heading to class, running errands, or meeting friends.

The Scoot Moped has a top speed of 20 mph and features large-volume tires that should make for a smooth ride. It also comes with hydraulic disc brakes for responsive slowing and stopping.

Two side mirrors enable you to remain aware of your surroundings, while the incorporated LCD display offers speed and other ride data.

To rent the one-seat Scoot moped you’ll need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. You’ll also have to wear a helmet, which comes with the rental.

Keen to keep pedestrians on side, and to avoid upsetting local regulators, Scoot also points out something that might seem obvious to most folks — that its mopeds “should not be ridden or parked on sidewalks.” Indeed, at the end of a ride, the electric moped should be parked on the street in designated motorcycle spaces or between parked cars.

Scoot has offered rentable mopeds to folks in San Francisco for the last seven years, but the machines there are faster and sport a more traditional design.

Commenting on its new offering, Michael Keating, founder and president of Scoot, said in a release: “Everyone in a city wants to get from point A to B as quickly as possible. This desire has spurred many new modes of transportation in just the last year alone. Scoot Moped is the perfect alternative to driving in the city.”

The two-wheelers can be rented via the Scoot and Bird Apps, both of which are available for iOS and Android. At the current time, the mopeds are available as part of a pilot program in L.A. only, but they’ll start appearing in more cities later this year.

