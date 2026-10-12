Smart brings back its original two-seater as an all-electric car with 180 mile range

Smart unveiled the all-electric smart #2 at the Paris Motor Show – the same stage where it revealed its first two-seater concept 30 years ago. This new model keeps the tiny footprint that made the original Fortwo a city darling, but it fixes the one thing that held that car back. You’re now looking at nearly double the range and a proper fast-charging setup to match.

What makes the Smart #2 better than its predecessor?

The smart #2 runs on a 35.8 kWh LFP battery that targets up to 180 miles of combined WLTP range, more than double what the old EQ Fortwo managed with its 17.6 kWh pack. DC fast charging tops out at 65 kW, letting you go from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

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AC charging reaches 11 kW, although the base Pure trim sticks with a 7.4 kW onboard charger. You also get vehicle-to-load support through a separately purchased adapter, letting the car power external devices when needed. Other safety features include the Tridion Cell Evo structure, smart Pilot Assist, and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and Highway Assist.

smart #2 comes with the same tiny footprint and new underlying platform

Measuring 2.746 meters (or 9 feet) long, the #2 is just slightly longer than its predecessor and keeps the familiar wheels-at-each-corner design. A tight 6.95-meter (22.8-foot) turning circle should help you navigate crowded streets and squeeze into smaller parking spaces.

It rides on Smart’s new Electric Compact Architecture, with a rear-mounted 60 kW motor producing 130 Nm of torque. Smart says it’s the first in its class to use a five-link rear suspension to improve handling and comfort.

Inside, you’ll find a 10.1 inch center touchscreen, an 8.8 inch driver display, and a bench-style seat layout. Its Smart Pillar accommodates small accessories, while 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an eight-year connectivity package support connected services.

What about pricing and availability of smart #2 EV?

Here’s the pricing across four trims in Germany, France, and Italy.

Pure : €19,990 (approx. $22,310)

: €19,990 (approx. $22,310) Pure+ : €20,990 (approx. $23,425) – comes with 11 kW AC charging, heated driver seat

: €20,990 (approx. $23,425) – comes with 11 kW AC charging, heated driver seat Premium : €24,490 (approx. $27,331) – comes with glass roof, heated faux-leather seats, 7-speaker Sennheiser system

: €24,490 (approx. $27,331) – comes with glass roof, heated faux-leather seats, 7-speaker Sennheiser system Couture Edition: €25,690 (approx. $28,670) – limited to 999 units in Europe

Early orders open tomorrow, and deliveries begin in 2027. The Smart #2 still offers just two seats, while similarly priced rivals can accommodate four. Its appeal ultimately depends on whether you value easy parking and tight-turn handling more than extra passenger space.

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