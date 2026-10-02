 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Some units of the Rivian’s R2 were recalled again, but that didn’t stop it from breaking sales records

A record quarter and a recall, same day.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rivian R2 First Drive Impressions
Dave McQuilling / Digital Trends

Building a mass-market EV faster than legacy automakers and actually making it available for people comes with growing pains. 

Rivian lived both sides of that bet in one morning. While the company announced a record sales quarter for the R2, it also announced a second recall of the same vehicle in a month (a small one, though).

Rivian R2 First Drive Impressions
Dave McQuilling / Digital Trends

What’s wrong with the battery pack?

Rivian says around 14 R2s have under-tightened fasteners on their high-voltage battery packs (via TechCrunch). The defect can cause a sudden loss of power while driving, which could lead to loss of control and collisions. 

Recommended Videos

The automaker traces the issue to September 17, 2026, when a worker at its Normal, Illinois, factory caught an automated station under-tightening bolts and reprogrammed it to reject bad torque readings.

This follows a massive recall in September, when nearly 98,828 R1S, R1T, and R2 vehicles were pulled over due to a software glitch that could briefly block the backup camera. That one fixed itself over the air. However, this one actually needs a visit to the repair shop.

Rivian R2 First Drive Impressions
Dave McQuilling / Digital Trends

How did the R2 also break a sales record?

Here’s some great news for the company’s stakeholders and customers alike. Rivian also announced it delivered 19,248 vehicles last quarter, up 45% from the same period last year. In fact, this was the company’s best quarter ever. 

However, the automaker isn’t stopping there. It is chasing 20,000 to 25,000 R2 deliveries by year’s end. If it happens, Rivian will become one of the fastest-selling EVs in U.S. history, behind Tesla’s Model Y. 

I’ve watched plenty of launches stumble under that kind of pressure (especially after the October recall). A record-quarter announcement after back-to-back recalls says that the brand can handle it.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Tesla finally brings the new Model 3 screen to the US, with more range and power in tow
A bigger screen, more power, one notable gap.
Tesla Model 3

My biggest gripe with the US Model 3 has always been the older screen sitting next to what every other newer Tesla gets. That gap just closed. 

Furthermore, the dual-motor trims picked up real range and power gains too, which I honestly didn't expect this soon.

Read more
Tesla’s emergency escape feature could help in a crisis, but damage could cost $25,000
A real escape hatch for real emergencies, with a repair bill that will make your eyes water.
Tesla Supercharger

Until now, a Tesla wouldn't budge from Park as long as the charging cable stayed connected. Your only way out was to release the cable from the touchscreen, the Tesla app, or the button on the handle, and then wait patiently for the latch to let go.

Tesla's latest software update changes that with a new feature called Emergency Drive Away. As the name suggests, it allows you to put your car in Drive and pull away without unplugging from the Supercharger first. It's meant for extreme situations only, and as handy as that sounds, there's a pretty big catch.

Read more
BMW i3 is here to make range anxiety look silly because now it can go up to 468 miles on a single charge
BMW’s new i3 basically said range anxiety, not today
BMW i3

BMW has revealed more details about its upcoming all-electric i3, and the numbers suggest the sedan is aiming squarely at buyers who want luxury, performance, and serious range in one package.

The 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive will start at $61,500 in the US, before a $1,350 destination fee, bringing the effective starting price to $62,850. BMW has also confirmed that the new i3 will officially launch in the US in the first quarter of 2027.

Read more