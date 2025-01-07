 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The sensor-studded Sony electric car won’t be cheap

By
Afeela 1 profile view.
Sony Honda Mobility
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 45 seconds ago

Sony Honda Mobility announced pricing and the start of preorders for its first electric vehicle, the Afeela 1, at CES 2025. The joint venture between electronics giant Sony and automaker Honda is also accepting reservations, but doesn’t expect to start deliveries until 2026, and the Afeela 1 will only be available in California initially.

Two versions will be available. The base Afeela 1 Origin costs $89,900, while the Afeela 1 Signature costs $102,900. That extra cash buys 21-inch wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a center camera monitoring system. A $200 refundable deposit buys a spot in line for when production eventually starts at Honda’s new EV manufacturing hub in Ohio.

Recommended Videos

However, many of the Afeela EV’s tech features will likely require additional cash to maintain. The brand said it will offer a three-year complimentary subscription for its driver-assist features, voice assistant, entertainment features, and 5G connectivity — implying that fees will crop up after that period.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Afeela 1 looks similar to the prototype shown at CES 2023, the main difference being added bumps that likely accommodate some of the many cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic sensors that make up its driver-assist sensor suite. Afeela claims there are 40 of these sensors in total.

1 of 14
Afeela 1 interior.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 interior.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 interior.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 dashboard.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 dashboard.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 front quarter view.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 rear quarter view.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 overhead view.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 profile view.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 driving.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 cargo area.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 charge port.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 charge port.
Sony Honda Mobility
Afeela 1 grille.
Sony Honda Mobility

Also carried over from 2023’s prototype is a door-to-door screen setup, with graphics powered by the Unreal Engine. It’s accompanied by Afeela’s own natural-language voice recognition system and an audio system that uses Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound tech. Afeela claims to have also developed proprietary noise-canceling tech to minimize unwanted sounds in the cabin, which also makes extensive use of plant-based and recycled materials.

Related

A dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain is standard, with one 241-horsepower motor for each axle, along with a 91-kilowatt-hour battery pack providing a targeted 300 miles of range. Afeela said it will offer Tesla Supercharger access from the get-go, enabled by a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, but a 150-kilowatt maximum power rate means the Afeela 1 won’t be able to take full advantage of those DC fast chargers. An estimated Level 2 AC power rate of 11 kilowatts is more respectable.

While it has both the Honda and Sony brands behind it, and aims to raise the bar on driver-assist and in-cabin tech, the Afeela 1 has its work cut out for it. For $20,000 less, you can have a Lucid Air Pure with 420 miles of range and much faster charging. Even the base Tesla Model S is, for the moment at least, $10,000 less, and offers 402 miles of range. And much of the Afeela’s mechanical hardware will likely carry over to Honda’s upcoming 0 Series EVs — potentially at a lower price point.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
Don’t let the gimmicks fool you. The Ioniq 5 N is a serious track car
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N drifting.

We’re finally getting to the fun part of automakers’ methodical quest to replicate their lineups with electric cars.

Performance versions of ordinary cars have been a staple of the auto industry for decades. But while we’ve already seen some variants of EVs boasting more power and more impressive stats — think Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Sapphire — the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the first to truly apply that format to an EV.

Read more
Genesis Neolun concept is an electric SUV inspired by tradition
Profile view of the Genesis Neolun concept.

Luxury SUVs have a familiar template: acres of leather, a high-end audio system, and some quality seat massagers. Unveiled ahead of the 2024 New York Auto Show, the Genesis Neolun, an EV concept previewing a future flagship SUV from the Korean brand, does things a little differently.

Like many traditional SUVs, the Neolun isn't small. But designers didn't try to hide its bulk and instead opted for a clean-and-simple design that, according to Genesis, is inspired by traditional Korean moon-shaped porcelain jars.

Read more
Porsche’s most powerful production car is an EV
A 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT on a racetrack.

Porsche is capping off its updated 2025 Taycan lineup with a new model called the Turbo GT. It's not only the most powerful version of Porsche's electric sedan but the most powerful series production Porsche ever.

A new rear electric motor with a more powerful pulse inverter dials the Taycan Turbo GT's dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain up to 777  horspower in its default state. Launch control further increases output to 1,019 hp, and a maximum 1,092 hp is available for up to 2 seconds, according to Porsche. Maximum torque output is 988 pound-feet.

Read more