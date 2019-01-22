Digital Trends
Cars

If Batman became a race car driver, he’d hit the track in the Vuhl 05RR

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 10
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR
Vuhl 05RR

The Top Gear Track Pack released in 2018 for Forza Motorsport 7 included an oddity named Vuhl 05RR. Styled like a Batmobile for the track, this extreme, carbon fiber-bodied machine has just made the transition from the virtual world to the street. It made its public debut during a private event held in its home country of Mexico, and it’s headed for American roads sooner or later.

Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of Vuhl before. It’s a relatively young, low-volume manufacturer that specializes in making track-only cars. The 05RR is street-legal, the firm promises, though it still blurs the fine line that separates a car you can legally put plates on with one developed solely for racing. To keep weight in check, Vuhl limited creature comforts to the bare minimum. You’ll find seats upholstered in water-resistant fabric, a quick-release steering wheel wrapped with the same material, and an electronic dash.

The heart of the 05RR is a turbocharged, 2.3-liter four-cylinder borrowed from Ford. It’s an evolution of the engine that powers a number of Blue Oval-badged models including the born-again Ranger pickup truck, the entry-level Mustang, and the now-defunct Focus RS. In this application, it sends 385 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission. While those figures aren’t jaw-dropping on their own, keep in mind the 05RR makes the Mazda MX-5 Miata look obese with its 1,410-pound dry weight. It takes a neck-snapping 2.7 seconds to reach 62 mph from a stop, and it doesn’t stop accelerating until it reaches 158 mph — if you’re brave enough to get there.

Vuhl manufacturers the 05RR in Mexico City using parts sourced from a number of global suppliers. The carbon fiber body comes from Canada, according to Road & Track. The firm has set sights on the American market, but it hasn’t announced pricing information yet. To add context, the 05RR starts at about 120,000 British pounds (approximately $155,000) on the other side of the pond. The list of options includes a titanium exhaust, and a custom-made helmet which you may want, unless you want to install a windshield, or you enjoy tasting the local bugs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device
lyft and aptivs self driving car program has come a long way but not far enough aptiv ces feat
Cars

Lyft and Aptiv’s self-driving car program has come a long way (but not far enough)

Many companies talk about self-driving cars, but Lyft and Aptiv are already using a fleet of them to transport paying customers in Las Vegas. Hop in for a close look at the tech of autonomous cars, and the challenges they face.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Altima-te AWD concept
Cars

Worried about commuting in winter weather? Nissan has the answer

The Nissan Altima midsize sedan is now available with all-wheel drive. To advertise that fact, Nissan's Canadian division slapped some tank-like tracks on an Altima to create a one-off show car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self driving robot bartender 20190114 cra guido in the city
Emerging Tech

Too buzzed to drive? Don’t worry — this autonomous car-bar will drive to you

It might just be the best or worst idea that we've ever heard: A self-driving robot bartender you can summon with an app, which promises to mix you the perfect drink wherever you happen to be.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
michigan digital license plate rplate
Cars

Michigan OKs digital license plates with Rplate’s connected car platform

The state of Michigan approved the use of digital license plates on motor vehicles registered in the state. Reviver Auto, the manufacturer of the Rplate connected car platform, worked with Michigan's Department of State to pass the bill.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lego 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss
Cars

This Chevy Silverado pickup truck is made from more than 300,000 Lego bricks

To promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Lego and Chevrolet teamed up on a life-size replica of the automaker's Silverado pickup truck made from more than 300,000 plastic bricks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
is elon musk planning world domination through solar power and electric cars tesla charging station
Cars

Prices for using Tesla Supercharging just skyrocketed

Tesla is updating their Supercharging pricing based on local electricity rates and customer demand, which has lead to an increase in charging costs by as much as 33 percent in some regions.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Three-Wheel EV
Cars

Can electric motors finally make three-wheeled cars great?

Every few years, someone tries to sell a three-wheeled vehicle to Americans. Historically, it hasn’t gone very well. We’ve got our suspicions about why people don’t buy trikes, and they boil down to this: a trike is just not a real…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Is Uber planning to put its self-driving tech into bikes and scooters?

Uber reportedly has its eye on building autonomous electric bikes and scooters that ride to a user when summoned by an app. The technology could also be used to make its two-wheelers safer with obstacle avoidance systems.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Supra auction
Cars

Someone just paid supercar money for the very first 2020 Toyota Supra

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition
Cars

Lincoln’s stately, limited-edition flagship sedan sells out in a month

The 1961 Lincoln Continental became a design icon thanks to center-opening "coach doors" (also known as "suicide doors"). Lincoln is bringing those doors back for a special edition of the 2019 Continental.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Volkswagen I.D. R at Pikes Peak
Cars

Volkswagen is planning a tougher challenge for its all-electric I.D. R

The Volkswagen I.D. R electric race car will head to the Nürburgring for a lap-record attempt. Volkswagen will reportedly aim to set the quickest lap time ever by an electric car with the I.D. R.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla given go-ahead to start deliveries of Model 3 to Europe

Tesla has been given the green light to start deliveries of its Model 3 electric sedan to Europe, giving it the chance to compete more effectively with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz in the region's premium car market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg