Digital Trends
Cars

Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture

Stephen Edelstein
By
Toyota e-Palette concept

Five Japanese automakers — including Subaru and Mazda — are investing in a joint venture set up by Toyota and SoftBank to develop services that will utilize self-driving cars. The venture, dubbed Monet, is primarily aimed at ridesharing services along the lines of Uber and Lyft.

Subaru and Mazda, as well as Suzuki, Isuzu, and Toyota-owned Daihatsu, will each invest 57.1 million yen ($530,620) in Monet, in exchange for a 2 percent stake in the venture, according to a statement from the companies. Toyota and SoftBank will each retain their 35-percent stakes in Monet, which is currently capitalized at $26.6 million, according to Automotive News.

The self-driving car venture previously attracted investment from Honda and Hino — the Toyota-owned truck manufacturer. Both companies have said they will make additional investments, but will retain their current 10-percent stakes, according to Automotive News.

Monet launched in October 2018, with plans to roll out on-demand mobility services in Japan in 2020. The company is expected to serve as a launching point for services based around the Toyota e-Palette, a reconfigurable autonomous vehicle unveiled at CES 2018. Essentially a box on wheels, the all-electric e-Palette was designed to easily switch from carrying passengers to carrying cargo. However, the version Toyota displayed at CES was just a concept vehicle, and wasn’t ready for production.

While Toyota is also developing autonomous-driving tech aimed more at retail car buyers, the joint venture is yet another indication that self-driving cars will deploy in commercial fleets long before they are ever sold to individual owners. The rise of Uber and Lyft has left automakers looking for a way to compete. Ride-sharing presents a threat to car sales, but it also presents a potential new source of revenue for automakers. Self-driving cars are expected to improve ridesharing services, in part because they can stay on the road earning money longer than human drivers. In addition to investing in Monet, SoftBank has stakes in Uber and Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing. Toyota is also investing directly in Uber’s self-driving car program.

Joining Monet gives smaller automakers access to Toyota’s considerable research and development resources. Developing new technologies like self-driving cars is costly, and would likely be out of the reach of smaller automakers without partnerships. Subaru has already worked with Toyota on the BRZ and 86 sports car twins, and uses Toyota plug-in hybrid tech in the Crosstrek Hybrid. Mazda has an agreement with Toyota to develop electric powertrains, and the two automakers are building a joint factory in Huntsville, Alabama. The current-generation Toyota Yaris is based on the Mazda 2.

The cost and complexity of self-driving cars has led to numerous partnerships between automakers, as well as with tech companies and service providers like Uber. But it remains unclear if any of these joint ventures will speed up the mass deployment of self-driving cars, or whether the public will be ready for them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best crossovers for 2019
2020 ford f series super duty tremor off road package
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Tremor is as unstoppable as an earthquake

Among many updates for the new model year, the 2020 Ford F-Series Duty gets a new Tremor off-road package. Additions like 35-inch tires, new dampers, and a locking rear differential add more rock-crawling capability to Ford's trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vws new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest volkswagen weshare launched in berlin as full electric
Cars

VW’s new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest

VW has entered the carsharing market with the launch of its WeShare service in Berlin, Germany. Hoping to appeal to environmentally minded folks, it's the first such service to offer a fleet made up entirely of electric vehicles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 dodge charger srt hellcat widebody and scat pack front rear
Cars

2020 Dodge Charger Widebody adds grip to tame massive Hemi power

The 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody sprouts fender flares housing wider tires. The extra rubber adds grip to go with the big sedan's prodigious power. You can still get a Charger with a 707-horsepower Hellcat Hemi V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
Cars

The Chrysler Voyager returns as a minivan for budget-conscious families

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager revives a nameplate from minivan history to replace base versions of the Chrysler Pacifica. The Voyager is identical to the Pacifica, but with less standard equipment and a promised lower price.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cruise Automation Chevrolet Bolt EV in San Francisco
Cars

How GM’s Cruise self-driving cars navigate around double-parked vehicles

Self-driving cars need to do more than obey the speed limit. They need to be able to handle unusual scenarios. Here's how GM's Cruise self-driving cars handle one of the most common of those scenarios: Double-parked cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet cubo ai feat 321
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Electric surfboards, baby-guarding A.I., and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2018 BMW i3
Cars

Don’t ditch gasoline just yet: BMW argues electric cars are overhyped

BMW is spending millions of dollars on developing EVs that no one will buy. The company's chief engineer explained EVs are far too expensive to merge into the mainstream anytime soon and demand comes from lawmakers rather than drivers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Palisade
Product Review

The Hyundai Palisade beautifully moves eight people in high-tech comfort

Hyundai takes on the lucrative large-crossover segment with the 2020 Palisade. This value-packed, three-row crossover provides comfortable seating for eight in a spacious, affordable package with lots of modern conveniences and clever tech.
Posted By Byron Hurd
Autonomous car levels
Cars

Everything you need to know about autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are already driving in cities across the US, and the technology is evolving rapidly. As the pursuit of full autonomy heats up, the differences between companies and strategies becomes more evident.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from today, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bentley continental gt pikes peak international hill climb 2019 breaks production car record
Cars

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley broke the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak is one of the toughest challenges in racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein