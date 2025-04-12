 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Subaru’s electric comeback starts now: Trailseeker EV to debut in NYC

By
subaru trailseeker ev debut 2026 4 thumb
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Subaru is finally accelerating into the EV fast lane. The automaker is officially teasing the 2026 Trailseeker, an all-new electric SUV set to debut at the New York International Auto Show next week. While details are still scarce, the Trailseeker marks Subaru’s long-awaited second entry into the EV space, joining the Solterra — and the expectations couldn’t be higher.

The teaser image offers only a glimpse of the Trailseeker’s rear badge and taillight, but the name alone suggests rugged ambitions. It’s a clear nod to Subaru’s outdoorsy heritage. But in the EV space, the outdoors belongs to brands like Rivian, whose upcoming R2 compact SUV is already turning heads. The Trailseeker is Subaru’s chance to reassert its identity in an electric age.

Recommended Videos

Currently, Subaru’s only EV is the Solterra, a joint venture with Toyota that shares a platform with the bZ4X. While the Solterra nails some Subaru essentials — all-wheel drive, spaciousness, and off-road capability — it falls short on key EV metrics. Reviewers have pointed to its modest 225-mile range, slow 100kW charging, and unremarkable acceleration, especially compared to rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5  or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The hope is that Subaru has learned from these criticisms and is poised to deliver a more competitive product. The Trailseeker could either be a variation of a newer Toyota EV (possibly the next-gen C-HR+), or something entirely new under the shared platform strategy. Subaru previously announced that its next three EVs would be co-developed with Toyota, before launching four in-house EVs by 2028.

Given how long Subaru has waited to expand its EV offerings, the Trailseeker has to deliver. It’s not just about adding a second electric model — it’s about keeping pace with a market rapidly leaving legacy automakers behind. If the Trailseeker can improve on the Solterra’s shortcomings and channel that classic Subaru ruggedness into a truly modern EV, it might just be the spark the brand needs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Hyundai Insteroid is a one-off we really want, but may not get
Hyundai Insteroid

The Hyundai Insteroid is an eye-melting example of what can be generated when designers are allowed to have some fun.

This takes the Hyundai Inster EV, and turns that city-hopping micro-motor into a fully tuned performance machine that looks as fast as it does confident and charismatic.

Read more
Sports fans, this is why the new Apple CarPlay update is a must
CarPlay on iOS 18.4.

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.4 and now comes the latest updates to Apple CarPlay, including sport support.

While there are several new features, including a third row of icons on a larger display, and default navigation app choices for the EU, it's the sports apps that jump out.

Read more
Polestar 2 gets an audio upgrade from Bowers & Wilkins
2026 Polestar 2

There will soon be a new model of the popular Polestar 2 EV on its way, as the Swedish company has announced a 2026 update that will first be available in Europe before rolling out to other locations throughout this year. The 2026 Polestar 2 sees a new audio system and an upgraded infotainment system, plus a new battery which can be charged faster.

The audio system comes from Bowers & Wilkins, and can be added as an optional upgrade consisting of 14 speakers places throughout the car for a total output of 1,350 Watts. Audio enthusiasts will enjoy extra audio features like "Tweeter-on-Top technology" for better audio clarity, and speakers designed to minimize distortion.

Read more