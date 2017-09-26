The Subaru Viziv Performance Concept gives a glimpse at the next WRX STI

Why it matters to you With a new Impreza on the market, fans are getting impatient to see the next-gen WRX STI. Now, we've gotten our first look.

Subaru has released a dark teaser image to preview its next concept car, and we can’t turn the lights on to see more of it. When it does break cover in Tokyo next month, the Subaru Viziv Performance Concept will shed valuable insight into the next-generation WRX STI.

While the WRX STI no longer wears an Impreza emblem, it will be based on the latest Impreza, which rides on Subaru’s new modular platform. The concept suggests it will sport a model-specific design characterized by angular headlights flanked by C-shaped LED daytime running lights, a wider grille also surrounded by LEDs, and more pronounced wheel arches. Subaru’s production models typically end up looking considerably less muscular than the brand’s concept cars, but we hope that won’t be the case this time around.

The teaser image wasn’t accompanied by performance specifications, so what lies under the shapely sheet metal is anyone’s guess. It will undoubtedly carry on with a turbocharged flat-four engine, because changing the most fundamental part of the powertrain would send enthusiasts into a rabid rage. The modular platform the next WRX STI will share with the Impreza was developed with electrification in mind, so a plug-in hybrid WRX STI isn’t entirely out of the question. Nothing is official at this point, though.

The Viziv Performance Concept isn’t the only new car we’ll see from Subaru at this year’s Tokyo Auto Show. Another hotly anticipated debut is the WRX STI S208, which is a more hardcore evolution of the current WRX STI. It’s lighter thanks to a carbon fiber roof, and Subaru promises there are a few notable upgrades under the hood. Only 450 examples will be produced, and all of them will be sold on the Japanese market.

The final three concepts are based on the Impreza, the Outback, and the XV, respectively. The upgrades are largely aesthetic, like sporty-looking body kits and rugged-looking plastic cladding on the sides. The Impreza looks sportier, the Outback looks more outdoorsy, and the XV looks like it can keep up with a Jeep Wrangler on the Rubicon Trail. All three concepts will likely spawn production models — or, at the very least, limited-edition models — in the coming years.