Tempo builds its e-bikes to replace cars as primary transportation

Is it practical or even possible to use an e-bike as your primary mode of transportation? According to Tempo Bicycles founder and CEO Van Nguyen, e-bikes can definitely take the place of cars, especially for commuting and running errands around towns and cities.

Nguyen believes riding e-bikes to work and for play and errands results in healthier cities with less traffic congestion and pollution and healthier riders who benefit from exercise and just being outside. Nguyen told Digital Trends she rode her e-bike around San Jose with her offspring in a child seat on the back until they were old enough to ride their own bike.

Because Tempo builds e-bikes for daily use, the company configures e-bike components without compromise for the highest reliability and ease of use. The Tempos are Class 1 e-bikes with electric power pedal assistance. Pedal power assistance works up to 20 miles per hour with a riding range per charge of 30 to 50 miles from a frame-integrated 36-volt, 12-Ah, 432-watt Lithium-ion battery.

All three Tempo models have mid-drive electric motors, fully automatic continuously variable transmissions, sealed internal gear systems, hydraulic disc brakes, and carbon belt drives — with price tags to match. The Tempo e-bikes range from $4,495 for the Carmel and Santa Barbara models to $5,995 for the smartphone-integrated Tempo La Jolla.

Tempo Carmel

The Tempo Carmel ($4,495) is a classic bicycle-style motorized bike with an aluminum alloy frame available in three sizes for riders from 5 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 3 inches in either emerald or gunmetal. The 53-pound Carmel rides on 28-inch tires and comes with a 160-lumen front light, rear reflector, and a rear frame kickstand. Front and rear fenders and rear rack are optional.

Tempo Santa Barbara

Tempo’s step-through Santa Barbara model ($4,495) has standard fenders and a rear rack. The Santa Barbara is available in six sizes for riders from 4 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet, 6 inches. The three smaller sizes have 26-inch tires and either seafoam or pearl color frames. The larger sizes come with a cobalt color frame only and ride on 29-inch tires.

Tempo La Jolla

Because Tempo’s Carmel and Santa Barbara models resemble traditional bicycles, casual observers might not notice that they are e-bikes. The top-of-the-line La Jolla ($5,995), however, is less stealthy than the others with its more angular design. The 48-pound La Jolla has a carbon fiber frame for reduced weight and strength, RockShox Paragon front fork, and 28-inch tires.

The La Jolla model is unique in the Tempo line with its Bluetooth-connected smartphone integration. The app locks the electric drive system rendering the La Jolla nonfunctional without a PIN code. Also, the app displays speed, battery level, and pedal power assistance levels and helps with navigation. You can also configure automatic accident detection to receive a smartphone alert if someone bumps the bike. An optional rear-mounted camera can show what’s happening behind you on the smartphone display while you ride.

Tempo sells its e-bikes exclusively through select independent bicycle dealers, most of whom offer pickup and delivery if the bike needs service. To find a local dealer, contact Tempo directly.

