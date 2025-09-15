Tesla has quietly ditched its most affordable Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk handed over the first Cybertruck to great fanfare toward the end of 2023, but the two models released at that time didn’t include the most affordable Long Range version priced at $69,990.

Tesla finally started offering the first Long Range version of the outlandish electric pickup in April, but just a few days ago the automaker quietly removed the option from its website.

While anyone who preordered the Long Range option could still receive it, the update means that anyone else interested in ordering the Cybertruck can now only choose between the All-Wheel Drive (AWD), which starts at $82,235, and the Cyberbeast, which starts at $122,490, though these prices can be lowered slightly in the U.S. via federal tax credits.

The Long Range version has likely been discontinued due to weak demand, with most customers opting instead for the AWD or Cyberbeast versions.

When the Long Range option arrived in April, some of the features had been removed, including the rear-seat display, the powered roll-up hard tonneau, the rear light bar, and outlets in the truck bed. However, its range of 350 miles was 100 miles more than expected.

Tesla appears to be struggling with sales of the uniquely designed Cybertruck. The automaker sold only 4,306 of them in the second quarter of this year, according to data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book, marking a 50.8 % decline compared to the same period last year.

The Musk-led automaker delivered 39,900 Cybertrucks in its first full year of release, but in the first half of 2025 sold only 10,712 units, suggesting it’ll fall short of last year’s total by some way.

Prior to the Cybertruck’s release, Musk predicted it would sell between 250,000 and 500,000 units a year, though he didn’t put a timeline on that.

The Cybertruck appears to be having a hard time due to a range of issues that include its high price, quality and reliability issues, an extreme design with limited appeal, and strong competition from rivals in the electric pickup space, though it should be noted that it’s currently performing well against the alternatives.

And Musk’s public persona and political activities have also had an effect, with some potential customers turning away from not only the Cybertruck but also the automaker’s other vehicles. It’s too early to write off the Cybertruck, but Tesla needs to get a handle on the issues holding it back while it still has a chance.