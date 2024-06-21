Tesla has teased three new cars — but what are they?

Tesla is expanding its lineup. We’ve known for some time that Tesla has been working on two new models, but at a recent shareholders meeting, CEO Elon Musk showed off a slide that showed three cars under a white sheet — suggesting that there are actually three new Tesla vehicles in the pipeline. The new models will expand its consumer lineup to eight cars — which will hopefully mean that the company offers something for everyone.

But what are those new vehicles? Of course, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new Tesla models. However, Tesla itself has offered some information — and plenty of rumors have also surfaced about what the company is potentially working on.

Recommended Videos

It’s important to note a few things before we dive into what these models could be. For starters, there’s basically no guarantee on Tesla’s timing. The company is notoriously bad at launching vehicles on time, and routinely pushes back launch dates after struggling to get manufacturing and development finalized. So, even if our guesses as to what Tesla is working on turn out to be correct, it will likely be years before we see any of these vehicles on the road.

That said, we still can’t help but be a little excited about the future of Tesla. Here’s a look at what we think those mystery Tesla cars could be.

A real budget EV

Electric vehicle prices may be falling, but we still have yet to see a true $25,000 EV. Tesla has long been rumored to be working on a cheaper car, which has been dubbed the “Model 2.” Musk himself has talked about cheaper models for years, too, so it’s not out of the question for one of the secret cars to be an entry-level model. Some reports have surfaced claiming that Tesla has scrapped the idea of a cheaper model, but Musk has denied these claims.

If a Model 2 were to launch, it would likely be smaller than the Model 3 sedan currently available, and perhaps even have a hatchback or compact crossover design. It would likely have one motor powering the real wheels, though a dual-motor option isn’t out of the question — for a higher price. Hopefully, it would still have around 300 miles of range, though if it’s built to be more of a city car, it’s possible that range will be lower.

The Tesla Cybercab

It’s likely that at least one of the vehicles is the Tesla robotaxi. Tesla is known for its emphasis on autonomous driving tech (though perhaps controversially so), and Musk has said that such a vehicle will be revealed on August 8. It has a name too — the “Cybercab.”

The covered vehicles on the Tesla slide have slightly different shapes, and it’s hard to know which one could be the Cybercab. It’s entirely possible that the vehicle will be a smaller car similar in size to the Tesla Model 3. However, it’s also possible that it’ll be larger and boxier, like a van, to accommodate for more people and things like luggage.

It’s hard to know how Tesla will roll out the Cybercab. Tesla’s self-driving tech has been subject to controversy, and the company might be forced to start with small, select regions depending on local regulations. Regardless, we’ll likely learn more on August 8.

A rugged SUV

This one is entirely speculation. Personally, I’d love to see a real SUV from Tesla that’s built to compete with the likes of the Rivian R1S. This vehicle would have three rows of seats, and a larger build that allows for a family and storage space.

If Tesla were to release a more rugged SUV, it would likely have a design reminiscent of its other so-called “rugged” vehicle — the Cybertruck. The vehicle would do away with the truck bed on the Cybertruck and extend the cabin of the vehicle to offer a third row of seating and plenty of space for storage. I don’t love the Cybertruck design, so I would hope to see something different design-wise.

Maybe it’s just the Roadster

If I had to guess, I would assume that the three vehicles are the Tesla Cybercab, the Model 2 (or whatever the cheap car ends up being called), and the long-awaited Tesla Roadster. It only makes sense — the Roadster isn’t elsewhere on the slide, and itv was announced way back in 2017 for a 2020 launch date, which it obviously didn’t end up meeting.

Since Tesla first announced the Roadster, Elon Musk has made some pretty wild claims about the upcoming vehicle. Most recently, he said that the car will be able to fly. That’s right … fly.

I have no clue what to make of this, but whatever the Tesla Roadster ends up being will hopefully be released in the near future — it certainly looked like a cool car when it was first announced.

Editors' Recommendations