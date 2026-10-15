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Tesla reveals redesigned Roadster, and it can go airborne using thrusters

The Roadster comes with rocket-inspired thrusters that allow it to fly. Briefly, of course.

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Tesla Roadster
Tesla

Tesla has just revealed its next-gen Roadster, and this one is pretty wild. At the launch event in Texas. the car drove inverted on a ramp, fired up the thrusters, and landed safely. Another stunt had the car speed up and fly over the entire line-up of Tesla electric cars. It’s wild to see, and apparently, the thruster-based system that allows it to launch into the air, levitate, and slowly descend to the ground will be available on the production spec car when it goes into production next year.

The new Roadster comes equipped with a multi-mode fan & ground sealing system that pulls air from underneath the vehicle, allowing it to generate enough suction that it can hold the car upside down even when it’s not moving. Then we have the side-mounted thrusters, which are powered by cold-gas and feature electric actuators to make adjustments within a fraction of a second, allowing the car to stabilize when it’s mid-air.

Interior
– Ultrawhite interior w/ gray microsuede detailing & seat bolsters for added grip

– Manual controls & a fixed seat position reduce overall vehicle mass

– Lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium & carbon fiber help reduce it… pic.twitter.com/N0Kcf5Ioak

— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

“Multi-mode suction system plus perimeter-mounted cold-gas thrusters supporting forward & upward acceleration plus lateral rotational movement. So…yes, it can fly,” says the company. Tesla says the Roadster also comes with rear-mounted thrusters, which allow it to accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in under a second. The to speed is touted to cross 230 miles per hour, while the range stands at 300 miles per charge.

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“Every usable void in the car is packed with Carbon Fiber Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs),” adds the company. There are multiple motorized parts, from the rear to side vents, when the car needs maximum performance. The design, Tesla claims, is inspired by the legendary SR-71 & F-35 jets. It comes in a single Ano White color that with a coat that is said to offer ultraviolet & cryogenic protection and corrosion resistance.

Roadster

The last best driver’s car pic.twitter.com/WURiDjgcPD

— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The monoloithic glass up top is Gold Glazed, inspired by the visor on astronaut suits. Tesla has started taking reservations for the car, but hasn’t said how much it is going to cost. The car will be available with the following aurgments:

SeatingAccommodates two occupants
Features (By Reservation)Dynamic aerodynamics and a multi-channel suction system
Augments – Thrust (Limited Release)Dual seating capacity, multi-channel suction paired with rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters, achieving 0-60 mph acceleration in less than a second
Augments – Rocket (Invite Only)Single-seat configuration, multi-channel suction paired with perimeter cold-gas thrusters for omnidirectional movement (forward, upward, and rotation), enabling flight capabilities
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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